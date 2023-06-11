7 Beers To Try With Pakodas This Monsoon Season

It’s June already and we can’t wait for the rains after a scorching summer to bring some respite. With monsoon almost knocking, we are ready to get drenched and enjoy the splash. Anticipating a change in the weather, it’s high time the beer lovers too stock their favourite brews alongside delectable fritters and dips. So, let the beloved pakodas and chutneys make an appearance, perfectly complemented by the beer of your choice, while you relish the weather’s charm from the cozy comfort of your balcony or the scenic view through your room’s window.

Strong Flavour

If strong is your flavour, Godfather Super 8, an iconic beer brand, should be the obvious pick for you. With 8% ABV, the maximum permissible in India, this brew delivers a smooth and refined taste that truly refreshes. Crafted by DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd, this strong beer has achieved classic status among beer enthusiasts. It is meticulously brewed using the finest Indian malts and German bitters, resulting in delightful notes of coriander and pale malt. The extended brewing process imparts a remarkable flavor to this smooth and invigorating beverage, cherished by beer connoisseurs. Notably, Godfather Super 8 has bagged numerous awards in blind tasting competitions, both domestically and internationally.

Ultra Flavourful

Kingfisher, a highly acclaimed beer brand in India, proudly showcases the epitome of flavor within its segment. Crafted using the finest Pilsen, this beer offers a range of alcohol by volume (ABV) options, spanning from 5 to 8%. Through a meticulous fermentation process spanning many days, the beer attains its distinctive Ultra flavor profile, setting it apart. Complementing its rich golden hue, the beer is adorned with sleek black and golden packaging, accentuating its visual appeal.

Wheat Beer

Presenting a Belgian-style wheat beer with a radiant golden hue, meticulously crafted using a blend of wheat, oats, coriander seeds, malted barley, and bitter orange peels, perfectly balanced with German hops. With a satisfying 4.5% ABV, this exceptional brew is available in both pints and cans. What’s more, this award-winning beer is thoughtfully packaged in imported 5-liter kegs, offering the delightful sensation of enjoying a tap-fresh pour, making it the ultimate choice for celebrating the rains.

Delicate and harmonious flavor

Despite its 8% alcohol concentration, this beer remarkably lacks any lingering bitterness in its taste. Its delicate and harmonious flavor imparts a distinct character to the beverage. With a crisp and inviting dark amber appearance, this sugar-free drink showcases a delightful combination of citrus, malt, and bread flavors. Its well-balanced nature makes it a versatile companion, capable of complementing any cuisine of your preference.

Delightful malty sweetness

Experience the excellence of Kotsberg Premium Pils, a light beer boasting a 4.5% ABV. Crafted with care, this exceptional brew combines brewed barley, rice, and German hops to create a harmonious flavor profile. The malted barley contributes to the beer’s inviting color and delightful malty sweetness, while the inclusion of rice imparts a crisp and refreshing taste. Honored with prestigious awards, this beer has garnered recognition for its quality and finesse. This light beer is certainly a refreshing one.

Superior Flavour

Enhance your list of monsoon favorites with Budweiser Magnum, a remarkable choice that boasts an alcohol content of 6.5%. Brewed for a minimum of 21 days, Budweiser Magnum delivers superior flavors that pair exceptionally well with a wide range of snacks, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Encased in opulent black and gold packaging, this beer exudes a distinctive flavor that is impossible to overlook.