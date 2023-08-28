7 Creative and Delicious Ways to Incorporate Turmeric Ghee into Your Diet this Season

Turmeric Ghee, a golden elixir, offers compelling reasons to grace your diet this season. Combining the anti-inflammatory prowess of turmeric with the nourishing benefits of ghee, it becomes a potent wellness booster. Its warmth supports immunity during changing weather, while its antioxidant properties aid in overall well-being. Whether drizzled on dishes or added to beverages, Turmeric Ghee brings a dash of health-boosting magic to your routine, making it an indispensable addition this season.

Satyajit Hange, Co-founder and Farmer, Two Brothers Organic Farms, says, “Haridra Ghrita, or Haldi Ghee, offers a transformative path to holistic well-being. With its profound ability to counter cellular damage and combat the effects of free radicals, this golden elixir becomes an indispensable asset for nurturing a healthy life. Rooted in tradition yet globally recognized, the amalgamation of turmeric’s curcumin and the wholesome embrace of desi ghee create a symphony of health benefits. Medium chain fatty acids in ghee nurture gut health, while the bioavailability of curcumin is amplified by its partnership with the golden ghee."

Advertisement

Indigenous wisdom meets modern revelation as the world awakens to the anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal prowess of turmeric. “From spicing up your culinary adventures with a dash of fragrant Haldi Ghee to winding down with a comforting sip of warm milk infused with its goodness, the possibilities are tantalizingly endless. This ancestral recipe, a teaspoonful of ghee, turmeric, and a pinch of pepper, holds the key to rejuvenating rituals and restful slumber," adds Hange.

We are all aware of the fact that Indian spices are not only good in taste but also rich in health benefits. “A mixture of clarified butter and turmeric in your dishes is not only mouth-watering but also brings so many health benefits," says Richa Anand, Chief Dietician, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

Advertisement

Some delicious and simple ways to add the golden goodness of this blend to your seasonal diet are:

Firstly, turmeric ghee roasted vegetables before baking your vegetables add the flavor of turmeric ghee to your veggies by brushing the blend on it. “In this way, a delicious side dish will be prepared which will contain all the nutritious properties of veggies and this turmeric ghee blend. Second, Turmeric Ghee Rice, stir some turmeric ghee into it to elevate the ordinary taste of rice. This small trick can turn your plain rice into a supplement dish with other dishes," adds Anand. Some special snacks like Turmeric Ghee Popcorn- to make your movie night more interesting, cook some freshly popped popcorn in a bowl with drizzled turmeric ghee all over it.

Advertisement

Anand suggests turmeric ghee smoothie, you can start your day by making a turmeric ghee smoothie full of nutrients and adding fresh fruits. “In Ayurveda, it is advised to have one cup of turmeric ghee milk during the night, it has so many disease-fighting benefits. To make the most of the benefits of turmeric ghee do try these creative tips for your seasonal cuisine. Your health and taste buds will thank you for sure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ways To Incorporate

As a natural source of high-quality fat, you can feel confident adding Turmeric Ghee to almost any sweet or savory beverage, meal, or recipe. Sonu Rao, Executive Chef, The House of Celeste lists down some recipes:

Turmeric Ghee steamed Ragi Idli

A steamed Ragi millets idli with a drenched of turmeric ghee can lead to the cultivation of gut-friendly bacteria in the batter, making idlis a probiotic food option. Probiotics are essential for fighting gut inflammation and maintaining gut health.