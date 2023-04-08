7 Dry Fruits That Help In Weight Loss

Today’s fast-paced lifestyle has brought about significant changes including a rise in various diseases caused by stress. One such problem is obesity, which can be attributed to this modern way of living. To combat this, people often turn to various varieties of dry fruits as a natural remedy. Nuts are an incredibly nutritious food source, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and protein, all of which can aid in weight loss. Let’s delve into how incorporating nuts into your diet can be an effective strategy to control obesity.

According to Dietician Dr Kajal Tiwari, some dry fruits increase metabolism, consuming which you can reduce your weight easily. Dry fruits are also called superfoods. If you consume them instead of snacks, then it helps to boost the metabolism and avoid excess fat and carbohydrates in the body. However, it is necessary to consume them in a limited amount.

Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts are rich in properties like selenium which are very beneficial for health. Brazil nuts can be beneficial in aiding weight loss due to the presence of a specific amino acid that helps burn fat.

Pistachios

Pistachios contain essential nutrients for the body. Not only do these nuts are delicious to eat, but they also provide a multitude of health benefits. Pistachios contain fibre and provides energy to the body and is also very good for digestion. The most important thing is that after eating pistachios, the stomach feels full for a long time, due to which you don’t get an urge to eat something or the other every hour.

Dates

Dates are also beneficial in weight loss. With a notable fibre content, these nuts have the ability to keep you full for a long period of time. It also contains Vitamin B5 which helps to boost stamina. Eating dates after yoga or exercise is very beneficial in reducing weight.

Cashews

Rich in nutrients, cashews contain about 70% magnesium, which regulates the body fat carbohydrate, and metabolism, due to this your weight does not increase. Incorporating cashew into your diet on a regular basis can be advantageous for weight loss.

Almonds

Almonds are very low in calories and are also an excellent source of various essential nutrients with a handful containing approximately 500 calories. By consuming just five to seven almonds per day, you can receive tons of benefits including protein, monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. Almonds also regulate cholesterol.

Walnuts

ALA present in walnuts is an important enzyme that helps to control bad cholesterol levels, while also improving digestion. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid and good fat that work together to reduce body fat.

Raisins

Raisins can play a vital role in promoting weight loss and maintaining overall bodily health. When it comes to adhering to a low-sodium diet, as well as shedding those extra pounds, there’s no better option than raisins. In fact, 100 grams of raisins contain less than 1 gram of fat and approximately 295 calories, making them a nutritious snack choice.

