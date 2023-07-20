7 Early Symptoms Of Kidney Weakness You Shouldn't Ignore

The kidney plays a vital role within our bodies, acting as a filter that removes toxic substances through urine. There are two kidneys, and their proper functioning is essential for our survival. If both kidneys fail to work, a person cannot survive even a day. When the kidneys don’t function optimally, waste materials accumulate in various body parts, posing a serious risk to life as it gradually becomes poisoned.

Hence, it is crucial to prioritise kidney health and well-being. The kidney naturally maintains its cleanliness, but in modern times, the food and beverages we consume often contain various chemicals. As a result, the kidney faces additional strain in eliminating these substances, leading to premature weakening of the organ.

Fortunately, the kidneys exhibit various symptoms before or when it gets weak, giving individuals a chance to be alerted and take action promptly. Let’s go through these symptoms:-

Urinary Disturbances:

As per the Mayo Clinic, the initial indication of kidney failure becomes evident in the characteristics of urine. Changes occur in the quantity, colour, and texture of urine due to the failing kidneys. Urine may either decrease or increase in volume compared to normal, and its colour may also undergo alterations. Apart from this, the urine may emit an odour. When the kidneys are under greater strain, there might be an increased presence of protein in the urine, leading to the formation of foamy urine.

Loss of Appetite:

Loss of appetite can act as a symptom in many diseases but if there is loss of appetite with difficulty in urination, then it is a sign of your kidney weakening. If the kidneys reduce the removal of waste products, then these waste products will start accumulating in the internal parts of the body. This causes nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, loss of weight and stomach pain also starts.

Swelling in Feet:

The kidney filters the blood and removes toxins from the blood. So, the blood is also affected, when the kidney gets weak. In this, the balance of haemoglobin gets disturbed. This causes swelling in the feet. This swelling also starts appearing under the eyes on the face.

High Blood Pressure:

If the kidney’s function begins to decline, reaching a severe state, it can lead to high blood pressure becoming a medical condition. When dealing with kidney disease, managing high blood pressure becomes challenging. If any kidney-related issues arise, it is crucial not to disregard elevated blood pressure and promptly seek medical attention from a doctor.

Pain in Chest:

As the kidney problem worsens and its filtering capacity diminishes, an accumulation of fluid occurs near the lining of the heart, leading to the onset of chest pain.

Breathing Problem:

When breathlessness occurs, it should not always be understood that it is asthma or lung disease. Breathlessness can also occur in case of kidney failure. Actually, due to an imbalance in the blood, waste material starts accumulating in the lungs, which causes swelling in the lungs and causes shortness of breath.