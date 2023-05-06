7 Easy and Effective Ways To Dry Your Nail Polish

Applying nail paint at home will make you feel cheery, especially if you get or create a design that you have been longing for. But sometimes it also gets irritating, as nail paint takes a long time to dry. So, today, we will share some easy methods to dry nail paint in minutes.

1. Use cold water: You can use cold water to dry the nail paint. After applying nail paint, dip the nails in cold water. Then, after 4-5 minutes, take out the nails and wipe your hands. This will dry your nail paint instantly.

2. Take the help of a blow dryer: Many times women apply nail paint immediately before going out to a party. Because of the last-minute decision, you get late for the party in the process of drying the nail paint. But from now on, while applying nail paint, before going out, use a light blow dryer on the nails. This will dry the nail paint easily.

3. Buy top coat paint: Women avoid top coats after applying nail paint. But top coat nail paint is very important, and you can’t miss it. By applying this, the nail paint dries easily, and the colour of the nail paint also shines through.

4. Check the texture of the nail paint: Some nail paints available on the market dry very slowly, whereas branded nail paints do not take much time to dry. So, while buying nail paint, you must check its texture.

5. Tips for Double Coating: When applying nail paint, take some time before applying a double coat. Actually, by applying nail paint twice in a row, not only does the nail paint dry late, but it also gets spoiled. In this case, after applying nail paint for the first time, let it dry, and then do the second coating.

6. Choose a light colour: If you want to dry nail paint quickly. Then definitely go for light-coloured nail paint. As the nail paint in dark shades dries late. Therefore, by applying nude, glossy, and metallic nail paint, you can dry it quickly.

7. Apply thin layers: By applying a thin layer while applying nail paint, you can dry it quickly. So whenever you are in a hurry while applying nail paint, always remember to apply a thin layer.

