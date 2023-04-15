7 Easy Tips To Make Market-Like Thick Curd At Home

When there were no supermarkets or packaged foods, Indian households developed the tradition of producing their own curd. Even though curd is now readily accessible in markets, some still favour making it at home. Why? Because curd is inexpensive and simple to make in large quantities at home. All you need to set curd is a thorough understanding of each stage. If you struggle to make precisely thick curd at home, these easy tips will help you do it quickly and easily.

Steps for making thick curd

Advertisement

Step 1: In a large pot, heat the milk over medium heat. When milk is boiling, using a large saucepan will prevent spills or pouring.

Step 2: To make the curd thicker, let the milk boil on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 3: Take the milk off the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature. Make sure the milk is just warm, not ice-cold.

Step 4: The milk must then be frothed. Simply moving milk from one pot to another is all that is required. Repeat this four or five times to get the milk to foam. Don’t forget the foaming the milk because it will aid the curd in turning out thicker.

Step 5: Next, stir 2 tablespoons of curd into the milk.

Step 6: Transfer the mixture to another container. Put a lid on it and set it aside.

Step 7: Let it sit for an entire night to produce thick curd. To extend the curd’s shelf life, store it in the refrigerator.

Advertisement

Why is the curd not set thick?

When we make curd at home, it occasionally comes out runny and not thick. There could be a variety of causes. One possibility is that you didn’t boil the milk long enough, and a second is that the milk you used wasn’t creamy or too thin. It could also be because the temperature was not set properly. When kept at a chilly temperature, curd either fails to set correctly or takes on a runny consistency.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here