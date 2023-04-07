7 Easy Ways To Make Your Spoons Germ-Free In Minutes

Spoons are one of the most commonly used utensils in kitchens all over the world. They are a simple yet versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks, from stirring to serving. Spoons come in many shapes, sizes and materials, and each one has its unique characteristics that make it useful for a particular task.

Spoons have also been used for centuries as a symbol of wealth and social status. In some cultures, elaborate silver or gold spoons were given as gifts to mark special occasions like weddings or birthdays. But it is very important to clean your spoon before you use it. Let us take a look at 7 easy ways to make your spoon germ-free in minutes.

Use Dishwasher Liquid: You can keep the spoon clean and bacteria-free with the help of dishwashing. For this, soak the spoon in hot water and after some time, clean the spoon using dishwasher liquid. By adopting this trick 2-3 times a week, your spoon will look brand new.

Baking soda: It is best to use baking soda to clean the spoon. For this, make a solution by mixing water with baking soda. Now clean the spoon with this solution. This will remove the dirt on the spoon and your spoon will shine instantly.

Toothbrush: You can take the help of a toothbrush to polish the spoon. For this, rub the spoon with a toothbrush and then wash it with clean water. This will not give scratches to the spoon and your spoon will also be cleaned easily.

Paper towel: You can also clean the spoon in minutes by using a paper towel. Rub the spoon with a paper towel. By doing this, the rust and dirt on the spoon will be easily removed and your spoon will shine again.

Avoid steel scrubbers: Many people use steel scrubbers to remove stains from utensils. But this gives scratches to the utensils. Along with this, the utensil gets pale in colour. That’s why you must avoid using steel scrubbers.

Say no to hard powders: There are many hard cleaning powders available in the market for polishing dirty kitchen utensils. But using them makes the utensils look old. That’s why it is better to avoid strong powder for the spoon.

