Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in many bodily functions, including bone health, immune system function, and mood regulation. While sunlight is the most abundant source of vitamin D, some foods can also help boost your intake.

Here are seven foods that can increase your vitamin D levels:

Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel, and tuna are excellent sources of vitamin D. A 3-ounce serving of cooked salmon can provide over 450 international units (IU) of vitamin D. Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil is a popular supplement that is high in vitamin D. One tablespoon of cod liver oil contains over 1,300 IU of vitamin D. Egg Yolks

The yolk of an egg is another source of vitamin D. One large egg yolk can provide around 40 IU of vitamin D. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are unique in that they can produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light, similar to how the skin produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Specifically, mushrooms that have been exposed to UV light contain the highest levels of vitamin D. Fortified Foods

Many foods are fortified with vitamin D, including milk, orange juice, cereals, and yogurt. Be sure to check the label to see how much vitamin D is in the product. Beef Liver

Beef liver is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D. A 3-ounce serving of cooked beef liver can provide around 42 IU of vitamin D. Cheese

Some types of cheese are good sources of vitamin D, particularly cheddar cheese. One ounce of cheddar cheese can provide around 6 IU of vitamin D.

It’s important to note that while these foods can help increase your vitamin D intake, they may not provide all the vitamin D your body needs. If you’re concerned about your vitamin D levels, it’s best to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian to develop a plan that works best for you.

