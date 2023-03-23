Home » Lifestyle » 7 Foods You Need To Eat For Increasing Vitamin D Intake

7 Foods You Need To Eat For Increasing Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D: While these food items will help with intake of Vitamin D, if you are concerned about your levels, then it's best to see a doctor.

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 21:20 IST

Enough exposure to the sun (Vitamin D) will help in building and improving the bones.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in many bodily functions, including bone health, immune system function, and mood regulation. While sunlight is the most abundant source of vitamin D, some foods can also help boost your intake.

Here are seven foods that can increase your vitamin D levels:

  1. Fatty Fish
    Salmon, mackerel, and tuna are excellent sources of vitamin D. A 3-ounce serving of cooked salmon can provide over 450 international units (IU) of vitamin D.
  2. Cod Liver Oil
    Cod liver oil is a popular supplement that is high in vitamin D. One tablespoon of cod liver oil contains over 1,300 IU of vitamin D.
  3. Egg Yolks
    The yolk of an egg is another source of vitamin D. One large egg yolk can provide around 40 IU of vitamin D.
  4. Mushrooms
    Mushrooms are unique in that they can produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light, similar to how the skin produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Specifically, mushrooms that have been exposed to UV light contain the highest levels of vitamin D.
  5. Fortified Foods
    Many foods are fortified with vitamin D, including milk, orange juice, cereals, and yogurt. Be sure to check the label to see how much vitamin D is in the product.
  6. Beef Liver
    Beef liver is a nutrient-dense food that is rich in many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D. A 3-ounce serving of cooked beef liver can provide around 42 IU of vitamin D.
  7. Cheese
    Some types of cheese are good sources of vitamin D, particularly cheddar cheese. One ounce of cheddar cheese can provide around 6 IU of vitamin D.

It’s important to note that while these foods can help increase your vitamin D intake, they may not provide all the vitamin D your body needs. If you’re concerned about your vitamin D levels, it’s best to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian to develop a plan that works best for you.

first published: March 23, 2023, 21:20 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 21:20 IST
