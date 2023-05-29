7 Out of 10 Indians Lack Daily Fibre Requirements, Says Study

On World Digestive Health Day, ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains supported by the Protein Foods & Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI), highlighted the fact that significant percentage of Indians fail to meet their daily fibre requirement.

The data shows that among 69,000+ individuals who were part of Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains’ Fibre Meter Test on the website Happy Tummy, a staggering 69%+ Indians consume less fibre than their recommended daily allowance (as per RDA 2020 for men & women in the sedentary category of work). Dietary fibre is an essential component as it aids in maintenance of normal digestion, keeps you fuller for longer and facilitates regular bowel movements.

Furthermore, amongst 5.7 lac+ consumers who have been a part of Happy Tummy’s Digestive Quotient test, 70% Indians drink less than 8 glasses of water every day, 47% Indians sleep for 6 hours or less every day, 35% do not engage in any physical activity and only 40% engage in some physical activity daily. Additionally, 75% Indians reported facing moderate to severe stress.

Talking about the findings, Dr Bhavna Sharma, Head - Nutrition Science, ITC Foods, says, “Digestive health plays a vital role in the overall well-being of an individual, and the insights from the DQ test serve as a wake-up call to prioritise our health, starting with the gut. Through these findings, Aashirvaad Atta with Multigrains aims to create widespread awareness and empower individuals in the country to make positive changes for a healthier digestive system. By embracing a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, incorporating fibre-rich foods, and practising mindful eating habits, we can effectively support optimal digestion and prevent digestive ailments. We must re-evaluate our dietary choices and make conscious decisions to nourish our bodies, leading us to a healthier and more fulfilling life."

Fibre-rich foods such as wheat-based products, multigrains, cereals, fruits, leafy vegetables, etc. aid digestion, offering a wide range of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals contributing to the overall digestive well-being. Surprisingly, as per the responses to Digestive Quotient test, only 26% of individuals consume multigrain daily, while 19% do not consume it at all.