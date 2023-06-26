7 Signs of Loneliness: Unveiling the Silent Struggle Impacting Lives

Imagine a quiet room, dimly lit, where a person sits, contemplating their own thoughts. It’s a scene that resonates with all of us at some point in our lives — the undeniable moment or phase of loneliness that can consume even the most lively souls. In a world that thrives on constant connectivity, it’s absurd how many of us feel an overwhelming sense of isolation at times. Loneliness is a sense of emptiness or sadness that can occur when we don’t have the social connections we desire or when we feel misunderstood or isolated. It can happen even when we’re around people if those interactions lack depth or emotional closeness.

According to BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy service, “Loneliness can be a serious condition and can even be a form of depression." It can manifest in various ways, and understanding its signs is crucial in recognising and addressing it. Here are seven common signs that may indicate someone is experiencing loneliness: