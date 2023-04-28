7-step Guide To Supporting And Empowering Women In Your Circle

Society often holds the belief that women are prone to jealousy when it comes to the success of other women. However, if you wish to challenge this societal perception and lead a better life, it is crucial to support and assist the women in your circle. Celebrate their triumphs and find ways to lend them a helping hand. This guide outlines how you can provide aid and encouragement to your female friends, enabling them to lead happier and more fulfilling lives.

1. Celebrate their success

When a woman you’re close to achieves success and shares it with you, it can strengthen your friendship instead of weakening it. Rather than feeling envious of your friends’ achievements, it’s better to celebrate their success and make them feel good. This approach will provide them with emotional support and help strengthen their bond.

2. Be a good listener

In today’s fast-paced world, women often lack someone in their family whom they can confide in and discuss their problems openly. People may only be interested in hearing about things that can benefit their work. Therefore, it is important to become a good listener and offer a listening ear to anyone who wants to share their thoughts or concerns. It is essential to listen attentively without being judgmental and provide positive suggestions.

3. Achieve your goals together

Sharing your goals can be beneficial. Often, the goals that women have in life are similar, such as being healthy, happy, learning new things, etc. If you have a shared interest, you can decide to try something new together and encourage each other in your pursuits. As partners, this can bring happiness to both of your lives.

4. Prioritize education

It’s important to prioritise women’s education and provide assistance to those who need it. Building their confidence and offering support can go a long way in helping them succeed. Encourage them to believe in their abilities and offer to help in any way possible to achieve their goals.

5. Become an inspiration

By portraying yourself as a woman who helps and supports others, you can inspire other women to do the same. You can assist others by providing motivation, encouragement, praise, attentive listening, and financial support. Your words and actions can have a significant impact on women who need assistance.

6. Create a safe space

By being open about your own needs for love, friendship, and emotional connection, you can create a safe space for other women to share their feelings and experiences. This will help them feel more comfortable and connected to you, resulting in a happier and more enjoyable relationship.

7. Be welcoming and helpful

Taking the initiative to help others is always a good approach. Don’t wait for someone to ask for your help, instead make it clear that you are willing and able to assist them in any way you can. This will make it easier for other women to approach you and ask for help when needed. By communicating your willingness to help, you create a welcoming and supportive environment that can help others overcome feelings of loneliness or isolation.

