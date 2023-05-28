7 Styling Tips for Creating Red-Carpet-Worthy Outfits

Met Gala 2023 has concluded, but the breathtaking celebrity outfits and unforgettable fashion moments continue to captivate us. The glamour and allure of these ensembles have inspired numerous social media influencers to share budget-friendly tips on recreating these looks. By combining resourcefulness, creativity, and a dash of personalization, it’s possible to achieve a stunning red carpet-inspired appearance without breaking the bank. With a bit of research and savvy shopping, you can embark on a fashionable journey that allows you to embody the essence of the Met Gala without sacrificing your budget. So, get ready to unleash your style and turn heads with affordable yet fabulous outfits that make a statement.
Isha Yogi, Senior Lecturer, PearlxStudio shares some tips to help you achieve the same:
- Research and select your desired look
Start by researching red-carpet events and celebrity outfits that inspire you. Look for styles that you feel confident you can recreate within your budget.
- Set a budget
Determine how much you’re willing to spend on recreating the outfit. This will help you make smart decisions and prioritize your purchases.
- Shop, thrift or rent
Thrift stores can be a treasure trove for finding unique and stylish clothing at affordable prices. Look for dresses, suits, or separates that match the style you’re aiming for. Alternatively, browse through online websites or Instagram thrift shops, or rental services, where you might find pre-owned designer clothing at discounted prices.
- DIY, customization, and fits
Get creative and customize your clothing to resemble the original outfit. You can add embellishments, sew on appliques, add laces to match your desired style. Online tutorials and DIY resources can guide you through the process. Follow this up with fittings and alterations. Simple adjustments, like hemming a dress or taking in a suit, can make a significant difference in the overall appearance.
- Focus on accessories
Accessories can elevate your look and add a touch of glamour. Look for affordable yet statement jewellery, shoes, and handbags that complement the outfit and capture the essence of the original red-carpet look.
- Hair and makeup
Complete your red carpet-inspired look with appropriate hair and makeup. Look for tutorials and inspiration from celebrity hairstyles and makeup artists. Experiment with different styles and techniques to achieve a similar look.
- Confidence is key
Remember that confidence is the best accessory. No matter what you’re wearing, own it with confidence and carry yourself like a star!