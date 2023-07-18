7 Symbolic Tattoos Of Jungkook That Defines His Personal Journey

In the world of K-pop, one artist who has captured the hearts of millions is none other than Jeon Jungkook, the youngest member of the sensational boy band, BTS. Apart from his immense talent, Jungkook’s affinity for tattoos has become a captivating aspect of his personal style. Each of his tattoos holds a profound meaning, reflecting his journey, personal beliefs, and love for his fans, the ARMY. Let’s delve into the world of Jungkook’s tattoos, unveiling their captivating meanings.

ARMY

Advertisement

Jungkook openly shared that his ‘ARMY’ tattoo was his very first one, and it holds a significant meaning for him. He wanted to express his gratitude to his fans, the ARMY, and show how proud he is of them. That’s why he chose to ink it on his knuckles, where it would be easily visible. It serves as a constant reminder of the unbreakable bond he shares with his fans, emphasizing their unwavering support throughout his journey.

The Crown Tattoo

Jungkook’s index finger proudly displays a crown tattoo. Interestingly, this tattoo is positioned just above the ‘A’ in his ‘ARMY’ tattoo, symbolizing the importance of his fans, the BTS ARMY. The crown represents his fans as kings, signifying their significance and value. While a crown tattoo is typically associated with royalty, it also represents respect, justice, and admiration in a broader context.

7

Recently, Jungkook added a simple and minimal tattoo of the number 7 behind his ear. This number holds a special meaning as it represents the seven members of the beloved boy band, BTS. It’s worth mentioning that all the members have a similar tattoo as a symbol of their love and unity for one another and for the band as a whole.

Bulletproof Tattoo

Advertisement

One tattoo that underwent a transformation is the eye tattoo on Jungkook’s forearm. Initially, this tattoo received mixed reviews, with some associating it with the Illuminati symbol. In response to the feedback, Jungkook decided to remove the eye tattoo and replace it with a BTS Bulletproof tattoo. This new tattoo features an iconic depiction of the famous BTS song, ‘We Are Bulletproof PT. 2.’

Clock Tattoo

A clock tattoo adorns Jungkook’s arm, representing the time of his birth, specifically around 3:23 or 3:25. This tattoo takes on additional meaning with the inclusion of a musical note and a microphone connected to the clock. It symbolizes his destiny to be on stage and highlights his innate talent as a singer, signifying that he was meant to pursue a career in music.

Chinese Letters- HYYH

Advertisement

Jungkook’s tattoo near his elbow consists of Chinese letters that spell out ‘HYYH’ or ‘Hwayangyeonhwa,’ which translates to ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ in English. These words are the titles of two of BTS’ music albums (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1 and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2), marking a significant turning point in the band’s career. This tattoo holds special importance for Jungkook as it represents a memorable era in their musical journey.

Three Stripes (Now, covered with a Snake Tattoo)

Advertisement

Jungkook previously had a three stripes tattoo on his forearm, which is believed to be a symbol of patriotism representing the national flag of Korea, also known as the ‘Taegeuk flag.’ The three stripes in the flag represent the East, the Sky, and the Spring, with additional symbols conveying harmony and balance. Despite its patriotic meaning, Jungkook received negative feedback for this tattoo, prompting him to cover it up with a snake tattoo.

Tags: