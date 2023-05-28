7 Tips On How To Eat Better

In today’s fast-paced society, it is crucial to prioritize nutrition even in the face of convenience. The choices we make regarding food have a significant impact on our overall well-being, affecting weight management and the prevention of chronic diseases. To promote good health, it is important to practice mindful eating and adopt a balanced approach to nutrition. This involves providing our bodies with nutrient-rich foods such as whole grains, lean proteins, colorful fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats, which support optimal bodily functions. Additionally, being mindful of portion sizes and paying attention to our body’s hunger and fullness cues is essential.

Furthermore, it is common to come across new and trendy diets frequently. However, it is important to be cautious about following these fad diets as they can have negative effects on our well-being. It is crucial to remember that the specific macro and micronutrient needs vary from person to person, and following a diet without proper guidance from a healthcare professional can potentially do more harm than good.

While taking a doctor’s assessment before starting a diet is extremely crucial, Rahul Maroli, Co-Founder, Elevate Now, and Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Chief Medical Officer, Elevate Now share some tips that help you embrace a balanced nutrition approach, while relishing the joy of eating well.

Tips for improving your nutrition:

Colour Your Plate: Boosting Wellness with Fruits and Veggies

Revitalize your eating habits by adding more fruits and veggies to your plate! Boost your health effortlessly with the UK’s NHS ‘5 A Day’ recommendation. Jazz up your meals with vegetable sides and refreshing salads, indulging your taste buds with vibrant flavors. Don’t forget the mouthwatering goodness of fresh, seasonal fruits—nutritious and delicious! And here’s a surprising tip: kickstart your meals with greens and protein. This simple trick slows down carbohydrate absorption, benefiting those managing diabetes or pre-diabetes. With these small but powerful changes, you’ll be on your way to a healthier, more vibrant lifestyle.

Hydration Habits

To maintain optimal bodily functions, it is crucial to provide our bodies with an adequate amount of fluids. The general recommendation is to consume approximately 8 glasses of water per day, although this may increase in situations involving physical exertion or exposure to hot weather.

While any non-alcoholic beverage can contribute to your daily fluid intake, opting for tea and coffee, unsweetened lemon juice, thin buttermilk, are wiser choices compared to sugary carbonated drinks. It’s worth noting that juices or smoothies without added sugar may still contain naturally occurring sugars that can have a negative impact on your dental health.

Limiting Saturated Fat and Sugar

Understanding the impact of fats and sugars on our health is vital. Saturated fats are generally considered unhealthy, while unsaturated fats are healthier, but in moderation. Reducing saturated fat intake, often found in processed foods and oils, is crucial for overall well-being. Similarly, managing sugar consumption is important to prevent issues like obesity and tooth decay. Being mindful of added or naturally occurring sugars in food and drinks, limiting intake to under 5 grams per 100 grams, helps maintain a balanced diet. By making healthier fat choices and monitoring sugar intake, we can promote better health and well-being.

Active Living: Enhance Your Well-Being

Nutrition goes beyond just food; it encompasses staying active in our modern, often sedentary lives. For individuals with desk or office jobs, it’s crucial to prioritize frequent movement rather than solely focusing on achieving milestones or goals. Regular movement not only aids in weight management but also establishes a cyclical relationship between mobility and body fat. Increased physical activity enhances the chances of burning fat and maintaining a healthy weight range. Conversely, a lower weight provides a boost of energy, motivating us to stay active. By recognizing the synergy between nutrition and staying active, we can unlock a healthier and more energized lifestyle.

Sodium Savvy

Recommended salt intake for adults and children over 11 is around 6g/day. Excessive salt consumption raises the risk of high blood pressure, a precursor to heart disease and stroke. When it comes to packaged foods, check the labels for salt content. Products with over 1.5g/100g should be consumed in moderation or avoided altogether.

Cravings and Comfort: Understanding the Connection

Comfort food holds a special place in our hearts, often being sweet, fried, or high in fat. While they should be enjoyed occasionally within a balanced diet, moderation and portion control are key. Overindulgence can lead to regret and excess calories. Restricting these foods completely may result in feelings of deprivation and mood swings. Seeking guidance from a medical professional or health coach allows for a tailored approach, accommodating your favorite foods and drinks in reduced frequency or quantity.

Mood, mind, and food

Our emotional state greatly influences our dietary choices and overall well-being. Stress, anxiety, and burnout have become prevalent in urban and professional lifestyles, impacting how and what we eat. During times of stress, food can provide comfort and a sense of control, but relying on it as an escape may lead to overeating. By fostering awareness of mental health conditions and practicing emotional regulation, we can cultivate emotional resilience and work towards achieving our health goals.

In conclusion, healthy eating is a gateway to a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.It is crucial for individuals to find a way of eating that truly satisfies them. Further helps to have an expert doctor or a dietitian guide you towards the right diet. Embracing a balanced nutrition approach, can energize our bodies, boost our immune system, and enhance our vitality. Eat well and thrive! After all, we are what we eat!