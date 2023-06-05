7 Yoga Asanas That Can Help You Get Rid Of A Bad Headache

Headaches are more common than we can ever imagine of it, but what kind of remedies do we take to get rid of the pain? Starting from taking the most highly-powered paracetamols to all the amazing teas in the world, we have tried it all. But, did you know that yoga could help you with headaches as well? Yes, you heard that right, yoga can most certainly help you when you are suffering from a stifling headache.
The following asanas are going to be your favourite companions going forward-
- Balasana-
This asana which is also called ‘child’s pose’ holds the capacity to completely relax your mind by releasing tension in the neck and the shoulder region, by breaking the knots in your shoulder region you will even feel calmer.
- Uttanasana-
Uttanasana or ‘forward dog’ is an asana which is known for being ideal if you are trying to increase and enhance the blood circulation in your head and by doing so you will be able to get rid of your headache in a jiffy.
- Adho Mukha Svanasana-
The ‘downward-facing dog’ pose is extremely popular as an asana that can help with relieving your entire upper body’s tension and can also increase the blood flow to your head.
- Setu Bandhasana-
Performing the ‘bridge pose’ can definitely relax your mind and soul and can also relieve you of any sort of stress or anxiety, both anxiety and stress can give you a terrible headache so it is best to manage them.
- Supta Matsyendrasana-
The ‘supine spinal twist’ relieves any sort of tension formation in the neck region, shoulders and upper back areas of your body.
- Paschimottanasana-
The ‘seated forward bend’ pose can stretch your spine well and release any muscle tension in the head or the neck which subsequently would mean getting rid of your headache.
- Viparita Karani-
If you are looking to calm your mind down then the ‘legs-up-the-wall-pose’ is a good option along with increasing your blood flow and helping you get rid of your headache,
first published: June 05, 2023, 08:59 IST
last updated: June 05, 2023, 08:59 IST