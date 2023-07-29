8 Best New Restaurants You Must Visit in August

In the vibrant cities of New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, there is an abundance of bustling restaurants, exciting tourist spots, and enjoyable festivals to partake in. As we approach the upcoming month of August, we have compiled a list of some recently opened eateries that you simply can’t miss experiencing.

Bahce

Looking for a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? Bahce, the hidden gem of a restaurant tucked away in Worldmark, Gurugram, is truly a green oasis and a sight for sore eyes. The word Bahce means ‘garden’ in Turkish and the restaurant justifies it to quite an extent. There are plenty of indoor and outdoor plants that contribute to the lush green interiors. You’ll feel transported to a peaceful retreat while enjoying some of the most delicious food and cocktails around. The extensive array of cuisines in the menu including Canton Man, Spicy Chilli Paneer Bao and much more would leave you wanting for more. Its Vegan Hazelnut Tart from the dessert section is a must try with the combination of crunch with hints of caramel and chocolate will leave you craving more with every bite. So whether you’re looking for a romantic date night spot, a place to catch up with friends, or a solo retreat, Bahce is the perfect destination.

Advertisement

Wolf

The Wolf is a new-age rooftop cocktail lab from the stable of restaurateur Priyank Sukhija. It brings on board Giuseppe ‘Papi’ Stasi, a renowned cocktail crafter from Spain, to create liquid concoctions unlike any other in the country from Tiramisu to Tarte Tatin, and Banana Split, these aren’t desserts but cocktails. The art around the restaurant sources inspiration for its boho vibe from Tunisia, Morocco, and Turkey. Don’t miss out on its salmon salad, lamb chops, Turkish kebab platter and baklava with ice cream.

Advertisement

Red

Advertisement

Located in the heart of Vasant Vihar, Red is a European-Asian restaurant based on its namesake color. When you will enter its premises, the color red will come at you from all directions. In fact, not a single piece in the room is without the touch of the red Midas. You cannot miss out on the Pork Belly & Pumpkin, Sweet Potato & Beetroot Skewer, Young Mango Salad, Charred Corn Ribs, Caramel Chicken Sliders, Mutton Bao, Black Rice Bowl, and Duck Leg Confit here. If you prefer vegetarian, try their Black Rice Bowl prepared with soy-dipped Mizo rice, and in-house pickles, served with mushroom broth. The tofu is marinated to perfection and tender to taste. To end your meal on a sweet note, order their Smoked Chocolate, Soft Centered Mango Pudding, or Baked Alaska, and you’re good to go!

Khi Khi

Advertisement

Khi Khi is a fun culinary destination that welcomes you from the get-go. With values deeply rooted in intent and authenticity, KHI KHI goes beyond being a mere physical space; it is a state of mind. The brainchild of chef Tarun Sibal, the space is eclectic; the first thing that you will notice is the stunning and graphic KHI KHI Wall, with vivid renditions of the urban Indian woman made by celebrated designer and founder of Quirk Box, Jayesh Sachdev. The ‘Gourmet Casual’ philosophy of KHI KHI reflects in the food menu with dishes that unabashedly amalgamate flavours, textures, and food cultures from across the world. Try their signature Selum Spiced Pork Belly, Tandoori Spiced Poached Lobster Bisque Mayo and Chicken Puff from their small plates section.

Soul

Advertisement

Soul is a Spanish-themed restaurant and bar that will transport you to a Spanish seaside bar of the 90s. It’s quirky interiors featuring handmade woodwork furnishings, distinctive lighting fixtures, bespoke tribal wall coverings, and beautiful upholstery. Sip on a tropical highball with gin, peach, mango, basil and lime or try the signature spirit of soul made with spiced rum, Aperol, homemade vanilla syrup, grapefruit & egg white. The food offerings include an extensive menu of authentic Spanish tapas and fusion cuisine dishes with dishes like beetroot croquettes, grilled lamb shank, dim sums, silken tofu, prawns in parsley butter broth and more.

Pincode, Select Citywalk, Saket

PINCODE by Chef Kunal Kapur, is now part of the bustling streets of Delhi, taking you on an enchanting journey through the flavors of Indian pincodes. Imagine being transported to different corners of the country, where each dish awakens nostalgic memories and evokes a sense of longing.

The menu at PINCODE is carefully curated, with each dish crafted as a masterpiece. Traditional Indian flavors are blended with innovative techniques, resulting in delicacies like tangy Dhokla Chaat, smoky Butter Roast Tandoori Broccoli, flavorful Bhatti Da Murgh, and Pan-seared Fish Coastal Curry. Chef Kunal Kapur’s personal favorites, such as Cornetto Chaat, Pressure Cooker Chicken Curry and Old Delhi Style Bread Pudding, are also available to evoke nostalgia. To end your meal on a sweet note, there’s the fusion delight of Rasmalai Tiramisu and Gadbad Falooda.

Discover an exquisite array of mocktails specially crafted to perfectly complement our delicacies, showcasing unparalleled flavors. Treat yourself to a revitalizing Kiwi Squash on a scorching summer day or savor the delightful fusion of mango and Indian spices with our Mango Sizzle, among many other enticing options.

The restaurant captures the essence of his childhood memories and the vibrant streets of India, offering an adventure of nostalgia. The warm and inviting ambiance caters to families, mall-goers, and guests of all ages, enhancing the overall dining experience.

PINCODE invites you to immerse yourself in the charm of bygone days and savor flavors that evoke cherished memories. It celebrates the rich heritage of Delhi and promises a dining experience like no other.

Saz, Ambience Mall

Situated amidst the bustling heart of the city, Saz Restaurant brings a fusion of delectable flavors and an unmatched dining experience to food lovers of all kinds. Saz Restaurant is set to redefine the culinary landscape, offering a remarkable blend of global cuisines with a focus on traditional flavors and contemporary presentations, featuring an extensive menu curated by acclaimed chefs from around the world. The menu at Saz Restaurant showcases a plethora of tantalizing options, ranging from authentic dishes prepared with age-old recipes to innovative fusion creations that push the boundaries of taste.

Beyond the extraordinary cuisine, Saz elevates the dining experience with its luxurious and welcoming ambience. The interior reflects a perfect harmony of contemporary design elements, creating a space that exudes elegance and comfort. The tastefully crafted decor complements the culinary delights, providing an inviting environment for patrons to unwind and savor every moment.

Roxie

Discover the enchanting world of tequila at Roxie’s Tequila Rising Festival! From now until August 18th, the Craft House in Bangalore is celebrating this iconic Mexican spirit that goes beyond the ordinary ‘shot’.