8 Signs That Indicate You May be Dealing With Phone Call Anxiety

Phone call anxiety is a specific type of social anxiety disorder that manifests when people experience heightened levels of fear and discomfort in making or receiving phone calls. It goes beyond mere nervousness and can interfere with daily life, relationships, and professional obligations. The sound of a ringing phone may trigger a cascade of negative thoughts and physical sensations, leading to avoidance behaviors or excessive worry about upcoming calls. To shed light on this important topic, renowned therapist Alison Seponara recently shared valuable insights through an Instagram post titled ‘Phone Call Anxiety Sounds Like.’ Let’s explore some of the signs she highlighted and gain a deeper understanding of this common struggle.