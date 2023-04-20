Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » 8 Tips That Help Fight Anxiety

8 Tips That Help Fight Anxiety

Each person's experience with anxiety is unique, so it's vital to keep in mind that what works for one person might not work for another.

Scientists have found that the bodies of people with mental illness are biologically older than their actual age. (Credits: AFP)
Anxiety is a common and sometimes debilitating condition that can affect anyone at any time. While traditional methods of treatment, such as medication and therapy, can be effective, some individuals prefer to explore natural options for managing their anxiety symptoms. These natural remedies include exercise, meditation, breathing techniques, aromatherapy, sleep, nutrition and more. Incorporating these practices into your daily routine can help promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.

  1. Exercise
    Exercise is one of the most effective natural anxiety cures. It can help you reduce stress and tension, and improve your mood, and general mental health. Exercise produces endorphins, which are feel-good hormones that help counteract the negative consequences of anxiety. Even a brief 10-minute walk will help you feel better and enhance your mood.
  2. Meditation
    Meditation is a kind of relaxation that requires concentrating. You can learn to regulate your thoughts and feelings by being more conscious of them. It is believed that meditation can reduce signs of anxiety and sadness while also enhancing general well-being. Finding a meditation technique that works for you is essential because there are many different types of meditation.
  3. Breathing techniques
    Deep breathing exercises can lower anxiety by calming you down and lowering your heart rate. Try inhaling slowly and deeply through your nose and exhaling slowly through the mouth when you’re feeling worried. Another option is to count to four as you inhale and to four as you exhale. This can aid in mind-calming and breathing concentration.
  4. Yoga
    Yoga is a mind-body exercise that incorporates breathing exercises, meditation, and physical postures. It is known to reduce anxiety symptoms and enhance general mental wellness. Stress and tension can be controlled by doing yoga since it can teach you to be more conscious of your body and breathing.
  5. Aromatherapy
    Essential oils are used in aromatherapy to enhance relaxation and reduce tension. The effects of some essential oils, including lavender, chamomile, and bergamot, have been demonstrated to control anxiety symptoms.
  6. Mindfulness
    Being completely present in the moment without making judgements is a requirement in the practice of mindfulness. It can assist you in becoming more conscious of your thoughts and feelings and in learning how to react to them positively. By paying attention to your senses, such as the taste, smell, and texture of your meal or the sights and noises around you, you can practise mindfulness.
  7. Sleep
    For optimal mental health, it’s important to get adequate sleep. You may be more susceptible to anxiety and depression if you don’t get enough sleep.
  8. Nutrition
    Eating a balanced diet can help support your mental health. Adding nutrient-rich foods can help improve your mood and reduce anxiety symptoms. Some foods, such as fatty fish and leafy greens, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

