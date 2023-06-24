8 Ways To Get Rid of Blackheads on Your Nose

Blackheads on the nose? Uh! A pesky and a frustrating skin concern. Did you know these small, dark spots occur when hair follicles become clogged with dead skin cells, oil, and debris? Not to worry, they are a common issue, but the good news is that there are several effective ways to eliminate blackheads and achieve a smoother and a clearer nose.

Dr Arti Sharma, Senior Consultant, DermaPuritys shares some tips to help you combat those stubborn blackheads:

Cleansing Routine

Start by establishing a consistent cleansing routine. Use a gentle, oil-free cleanser to wash your face twice daily, preferably in the morning and before bed. Cleansing helps remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities contributing to blackheads.

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells and prevents blackheads. Choose a gentle facial scrub or exfoliating cleanser that contains salicylic acid or alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) to unclog pores. Gently massage the product onto your nose in circular motions, focusing on the areas with blackheads. Be careful not to scrub too hard, as it can irritate.

Steam

Steaming your face helps to open up your pores and loosen debris, making it easier to remove blackheads. Boil some water, pour it into a bowl, and place your face over the steam, using a towel to create a tent-like enclosure. Steam your face for 5-10 minutes, then pat it dry and move on to the next step.

Extraction

After steaming, you can try gentle manual extraction using a blackhead extractor tool or your fingers. Ensure your hands are clean, and wrap a tissue or cotton pad around your fingers to avoid direct contact with your skin. Gently press down on the sides of the blackhead, applying even pressure to coax it out. Do not force it to prevent skin damage if it doesn’t come out quickly.

Clay Masks

Applying a clay mask once or twice a week can help draw out impurities, tighten pores, and control excess oil, reducing the occurrence of blackheads. Look for masks that contain kaolin or bentonite clay, which are excellent for absorbing excess sebum. Apply the mask to your nose area, leave it on for the recommended time, and rinse it off thoroughly.

Oil-Free Skincare Products

Choose oil-free or non-comedogenic skincare products, including moisturizers, sunscreens, and makeup. Oil-based products can clog your pores and worsen blackheads, while non-comedogenic products are specifically formulated not to cause clogged pores.