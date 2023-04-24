8 Ways To Kick-Start Your Holistic Wellbeing Journey In 2023

In today’s fast-paced world, there is a heightened awareness of the need for holistic well-being. People are seeking ways to address physical health to prevent lifestyle diseases, seeking support for mental health challenges, and searching for spiritual fulfillment. This awareness is driven by the recognition that well-being challenges exist at individual, community, and global levels. Factors such as increased rates of mental health issues, the impact of climate change on health, workplace stress, and the negative effects of social media on sleep and self-esteem can be overwhelming. However, rather than feeling defeated, we should focus on the positive, lift our spirits, and build resilience through a holistic approach to well-being. The World Health Organization’s emphasis on “Health for All" in 2023 reflects the growing recognition and acceptance of holistic well-being in navigating challenges and managing emotions effectively.

“Wholistic wellbeing means cultivating wellbeing across eight pillars — physical, mental, professional, financial, social, community, planetary, and spiritual. These pillars encompass all aspects of life that contribute to individual and collective wellbeing. Fostering a wholistic lifestyle can inspire us to take thoughtful pause to reflect, rest and rejuvenate," says Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing at RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company.

Embarking on a holistic well-being journey in 2023 can be a transformative and enriching experience. To kick-start your journey, consider these eight essential ways to nourish your mind, body, and soul. From practicing mindfulness and cultivating healthy habits to prioritizing self-care and fostering meaningful connections, these steps can help you create a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Embrace self-reflection, engage in physical activities, embrace a healthy diet, prioritize quality sleep, manage stress, practice gratitude, connect with nature, and seek support when needed. Here are eight practices that can be incorporated into your daily routine, to enhance your holistic well-being.

Yoga

Yoga should be incorporated into your daily routine to improve both your physical and mental health. “Yoga can help you reduce stress while also improving your flexibility, balance, and posture. There are many different types of yoga, so pick one that matches your interests and fitness level. Consider taking a yoga class in your area or watching online videos," says Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute. Naturopathy

Naturopathy is a holistic approach to health that focuses on natural remedies and techniques to promote wellness. “A naturopathic lifestyle entails eating a healthy diet, staying active, getting enough rest, reducing stress, and avoiding harmful substances like tobacco and alcohol. Herbal remedies, acupuncture, and other natural therapies may also be recommended by naturopathic practitioners," adds Sushma PS. Practise meditation

Mindfulness meditation and guided meditation can be our secret weapons against anxiety and fear. “Both can help us recognize and acknowledge our needs and feelings and inspire us to make positive life choices. With the acceptance of our emotions begins the journey towards better mental health and wellbeing," adds Poddar. Prioritize self-care

One of the most overlooked but effective ways to address our wellbeing needs is to build our energy reserves. Start with getting good sleep, focus on eating healthy, and stay consistent with movement or exercise. Speaking exclusively to News18, Prakriti states, “The more we nurture our body, the more we can keep stress and anxiety at bay." Move and Stay Physically Active

Mental and physical wellbeing go hand in hand. Stay active throughout the day by exercising, practising yoga and doing household chores. Daily physical exercise has lasting benefits for both the body, mind and spirit. Mindfulness

Mindfulness is the practice of being present in the present moment without judgment. This practice can aid in the reduction of stress, anxiety, and depression while also improving overall mental health. Incorporate mindfulness techniques into your daily routine, such as deep breathing, meditation, or guided imagery. Follow a sattvic diet

“Sattvic diets are very healthy because they emphasise fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It provides the same advantages as a typical healthy vegetarian diet, such as lower risks of Heart," opines Sushma PS. Keep learning and evolving

Being a learner for life helps us investigate new ways to nurture wellbeing. It provides us an opportunity to develop new learning rituals or habits and grow our social network. Learning can give us a new purpose and make us move out of our comfort zone, discovering new strengths and resilience on the way.

There are more practices and habits that can be imbibed to manifest wellbeing for us. Technology, in form of wellbeing and meditation apps, can be a useful tool to develop these healthy habits and transform our lives. “In 2023, let’s nurture our wholistic wellbeing to be a better version of ourselves. And let’s have faith in our and others’ goodness to build healthier, happier communities and a greener planet," Prakriti signs off.

