9 Foods To Add To Your Diet To Lower Blood Pressure

The human body is an intricate network of interrelated organs and systems, requiring a holistic approach to maintain overall well-being. Achieving optimal health involves nurturing physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of one’s being. Prioritizing balance and harmony within the body aligns with the fundamental principles of holistic health and wellness. By considering the interconnectedness of various factors, individuals can strive for comprehensive well-being and enhance their overall quality of life.
A high blood pressure can disturb the orchestration and create an imbalance and can cause harm and damage to the organs and its functions. “Keeping blood pressure low is about recognizing the importance of this balance and harmony within the body, and taking steps to restore and maintain this balance in order to achieve optimal health and well-being," says Dr Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru and Corporate life coach.
In order to effectively help lower the blood pressure, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Apart from exercising regularly and reducing the body weight, a healthy nutrition plays a vital role.
“Just by making simple nutrition modifications and adding foods based on our type of climate and ensuring local regional and seasonal foods, one can lower blood pressure. Eating a balanced meal that is wholesome and includes lots of fruits and vegetables, legumes, sprouts, nuts, and a variety of other foods are all beneficial for lowering blood pressure," adds Mehta.
Potassium is a vital mineral that regulates blood pressure. “A potassium-rich diet can assist to balance the effects of sodium and support normal blood pressure levels. In addition, potassium may aid in blood vessel wall relaxation, which may enhance blood flow and further lower blood pressure," states Mehta.
Mehta shares a list of foods to add to your diet to lower blood pressure
- Green vegetables
Leafy greens are high in potassium which help to lower blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium. Vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, beetroot, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, garlic and fruits like melons, bananas, avocados, kiwi, berries, oranges, apricots are rich in natural compounds like lycopene, potassium, nitric acid, magnesium, vitamin C, anthocyanins that can help to lower blood pressure.
- Lentils and pulses
Beans, pulses and lentils are rich in protein, fibre, and other nutrients that help to lower blood pressure by promoting healthy blood vessel function and reducing inflammation.
- Nuts
Similarly, nuts like almonds, pistachios and walnuts are high in potassium, magnesium, and fibre, all of which can help to lower blood pressure.
- Wholegrains
Wholegrains, especially rolled oats contain a type of fibre called beta-glucan, which helps lower the blood pressure too. Overall, including these foods to a balanced, healthy diet will help lower blood pressure and enhance overall heart health.
- A big no to packaged food
Restricting the use of packaged, processed, and preserved foods, foods with additives and flavourings, refined foods is necessary as they are likely to be high in sodium.
- Reduce caffeine
High consumption of caffeine too, can stimulate the release of adrenaline, which is a stimulant that can temporarily raise blood pressure. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce caffeine intake to help maintain blood pressure levels.
- A cold water shower
Besides, a cold water shower before bedtime would be beneficial as it helps to bring down temperatures, just right for a good sleep. And a good night’s sleep, as we know is crucial for many areas of wellness including lowering blood pressure.
However, if these foods are complemented with keeping a healthy weight, regular exercise – especially stretching and optimal body movement, keeping stress at bay by listening to music and including yoga with emphasis on shavasana and meditation with enough sleep, blood pressure can be lowered down to normalcy and one can enhance good health and wellbeing.