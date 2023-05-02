9 Hill Stations In India That You Can Visit This Summer, Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Summer vacations are going to start rolling in very soon and kids will definitely want to go out on a trip to the hills. However, taking trips during peak seasons can be extremely difficult not just because you will not be finding any proper accommodation but because even if you do fix up everything for your stay there, it will cost you a bomb. This is the simple reason why you need to look for places that are not just budget-friendly but are also scenic and nice.

Check out these 9 hill stations this summer-

Advertisement

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh:

Situated in the Dhauladhar Range, McLeod Ganj is a popular destination for those who are tight on the budget front. The town is home to many Buddhist monasteries, trekking trails, and vibrant street markets that sell local handicrafts and souvenirs. Darjeeling, West Bengal:

This charming hill station located in West Bengal is known for its tea plantations and stunning views of the Himalayas. Darjeeling has a plethora of options when it comes to hotels, guesthouses, and homestays that cater to backpackers and budget travellers. Ooty, Tamil Nadu:

Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty is a popular hill station that offers a pleasant climate and breathtaking natural beauty. The town is dotted with lesser-priced hotels, guesthouses, and homestays that cater to backpackers and budget travellers. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand:

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Mussoorie is a popular hill station that offers stunning views of the mountains and lush greenery. The town is dotted with truly budget accommodative hotels, guesthouses, and homestays that cater to budget travellers. Manali, Himachal Pradesh:

Known for its scenic beauty and adventure sports, Manali is a popular destination for budget travellers. The town offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, including guesthouses, homestays, and campsites. Munnar, Kerala:

Known for its sprawling tea plantations and stunning landscapes, Munnar is a popular destination. The town offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, including guesthouses, homestays, and campsites. Gangtok, Sikkim:

The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok is a popular hill station that offers stunning views of the Himalayas. The town is dotted with budget-friendly hotels, guesthouses, and homestays that cater to budget travellers. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu:

Nestled in the Palani Hills, Kodaikanal is a popular destination for those travelling on a budget. The town offers a range of budget-friendly accommodations, including guesthouses, homestays, and campsites. Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh:

Located in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, Kasauli is a small town that offers a peaceful and tranquil environment. The town is dotted with budget-friendly hotels, guesthouses, and homestays that can be well within your price limit.

Remember, these are just a few of the many affordable hill stations that can be explored this summer in India. So, pack your bags and head out to explore the hills of India without breaking the bank.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here