A Healthy Queer Dating Guide to Encourage Kindness and Inclusivity

Bumble, the women-first dating app, launched a one-of-a-kind Healthy Queer Dating Guide, developed in partnership with Social Media Matters, and supported by Rangeen Khidki, Sappho for Equality, Official Humans of Queer, in consultation with equal rights activists Harish Iyer and Manak Matiyani, aims to promote kindness and encourage an inclusive dating experience on the app and beyond.

The app is founded on respect and accountability and aims to build a space for everyone to authentically connect and express themselves. The app’s State of the Nation 2023 Report* found that 69% of LGBTQ+ respondents compared to 56% heterosexual or straight daters say being nervous talking to new people created friction for them when dating. 40% of LGBTQ+ respondents compared to 30% heterosexual or straight daters said not feeling confident being themselves on dates created friction for them when dating someone.

Recognising the unique complexities faced by LGBTQ+ daters, the app’s Healthy Queer Dating Guide covers a wide range of topics, including navigating first dates, the journey to second dates, kindness in conversations, how to approach dating when prioritising one’s emotional needs and so on, and aims to create a kinder and more inclusive online dating environment.

“As a company rooted in kindness, respect, and online accountability, we aim to foster a diverse and inclusive community on Bumble where everyone can authentically express themselves. We are thrilled to partner with experts, thought leaders and organisations in India, who do such important work for LGBTQ+ communities, to develop this healthy queer dating guide. Our shared goal is to empower and enhance dating experiences for LGBTQ+ daters in India and hope to contribute to creating a kinder and more inclusive future for online dating," shares Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.