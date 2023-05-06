A Look at Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Diet and Fitness Regimen

Popular actress Dipika Kakar recently made an announcement on social media that she and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, are expecting their first child. Dipika is known for keeping her fans updated on her personal and professional life through social media and vlogs, and her followers eagerly await news about her. The couple is enjoying this new phase in their lives and Shoaib has been surprising his wife with special dates and thoughtful gifts during her pregnancy journey. Meanwhile, Dipika has been sharing every detail of her journey, including her health, workouts, and diet plans, throughout her third trimester, keeping her followers informed and involved in the process.

Here’s decoding Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar’s diet

Advertisement

First-trimester

In the first trimester of her pregnancy, Dipika Kakar faced several challenges, including being put on bed rest. She took special care of herself during this time by opting for home-cooked meals made by her mother and mother-in-law and limiting her physical activity.

In the first trimester of her pregnancy, Dipika Kakar faced several challenges, including being put on bed rest. She took special care of herself during this time by opting for home-cooked meals made by her mother and mother-in-law and limiting her physical activity. Second-trimester

During the second trimester, Dipika was less strict with her diet and allowed herself to indulge in junk food due to her mood swings. However, she made sure to balance it out with the intake of nutritious foods like fruits, milk, and nuts.

During the second trimester, Dipika was less strict with her diet and allowed herself to indulge in junk food due to her mood swings. However, she made sure to balance it out with the intake of nutritious foods like fruits, milk, and nuts. Third-trimester

During the third trimester, Dipika Kakar maintained a healthy diet by consuming homemade and nutritious food. She started her mornings with paratha and chai, but as wheat didn’t suit her, she switched to nachni and jowar paratha, which were advised by her doctor. Besides, the actress also started exercising during this trimester and was seen doing various arm stretches, butterfly exercises, neck stretches, neck circles, and more, as shown in her recent vlog.

After working together in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love and got married on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. The couple has a huge fan following and announced their pregnancy by posting pictures on their social media handles wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be caps.

Dipika Kakar made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2010 by portraying the character of Goddess Lakshmi in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. However, her breakthrough came with her portrayal of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular television series Sasural Simar Ka, which she was a part of from 2011-2017. After leaving the show, she participated in various non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12, showcasing her talent to the audience.

Advertisement

Dipika Kakar, who won the 12th season of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan, also appeared briefly in the television series Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum alongside Karan V Grover, which was well-received by the audience. Currently, Dipika is occupied with her production house ‘Qalb’ and also promotes luxury brands on social media. Additionally, the actress frequently updates her fans with vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here