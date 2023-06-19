A Look at How Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif Totally Rocked THIS Breathtaking Anamika Khanna Palazzo-Saree Ensemble

Witness a fiery rivalry between Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif as they rock the Anamika Khanna saree look like it’s nobody’s business as the saree season takes centre stage! It’s time to kick back, unwind, and take in this glamorous, stylish, and incredible fashion competition!

Talking about the ever so stunning Katrina Kaif, who sparked excitement with her sizzling Anamika Khanna ensemble when she made an appearance on a well-known reality show to promote her film Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. Imagine wearing a blazing crimson palazzo pant and half saree. This stylish diva understands how to stand out! Katrina dominated the event with her gold jewellery, bold jhumkas, bangles, a bindi that provided an extra spark, and those stunning nude sandals. Not to mention her beautiful makeup and chic hairstyle, which show that when she struts her stuff, she really means biz!

Let’s switch sides now and concentrate on Sonakshi Sinha, who brought her A-game at Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena’s reception in a gorgeous Anamika Khanna saree. This red Sindoori outfit was stunning in every way. Sonakshi’s exquisite yet modern aesthetic really impressed us. The pallu of the saree was exquisitely embroidered, and the shoulder drape was stylish and screamed sophistication. However, there’s still more! She upped the ante on design with a cropped organza cape that had ruched sleeves, a bright red bralette, and billowing white sleeves.

Check out Sonakshi’s look right here:

The dramatic touch provided by Sonakshi’s bishop sleeves inspired us all to adopt her enduring fashion sense. She finished the appearance like a true fashion queen with sleek straight hair, a glittering Kundan choker, and matching ear studs.