A Look At The Met Gala's Most Controversial Outfits You Can Love, Hate, But Can't Ignore

The Met Gala is a highly anticipated annual event that draws in the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment industry. It has become known for its bold fashion choices and theme-driven dress code. Over the years, the event has produced some of the most iconic and talked-about fashion moments, with attendees often pushing the boundaries of traditional red carpet-fashion. At the same time, the Met Gala has been home to some of the most unforgettable and polarizing fashion moments in history. Ahead of the upcoming gala, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable and controversial Met Gala looks of all time.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The 2015 Met Gala’s theme, ‘China: Through The Looking Glass,’ aimed to explore the influence of Chinese art and aesthetics on Western fashion. However, the event sparked controversy when Sarah Jessica Parker arrived wearing a “dragon lady" headpiece, which many felt perpetuated harmful Asian stereotypes. The incident ignited a larger conversation about cultural appropriation in fashion and the need for greater sensitivity and diversity in the industry.

Scarlett Johansson

At the 2018 Met Gala, Scarlett Johansson wore a burgundy gown designed by Marchesa, a fashion label co-founded by Georgina Chapman, the wife of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The event’s theme was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,’ which aimed to explore the intersection of fashion and religious iconography. However, Johansson’s outfit sparked controversy due to the association with Weinstein, who had recently been accused of sexual harassment and assault by numerous women.

Rihanna

Rihanna’s bold fashion choices always grab attention, but her 2018 Met Gala outfit raised eyebrows for being too controversial. Her John Galliano for Maison Margiela outfit included a crown and a short skirt that many felt was inappropriate for the event. Some even said the outfit was disrespectful to religious traditions and insensitive to the theme of the event.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s outfit at the 2019 Met Gala made waves for its dramatic 16-minute reveal. She arrived wearing a billowing pink gown designed by Brandon Maxwell, which she then shed to reveal a black lingerie set, fishnet stockings, and towering platform boots. The outfit was in line with the event’s theme of ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion,’ which celebrated exaggerated, theatrical, and over-the-top fashion. While some found Lady Gaga’s outfit to be excessive, others hailed it as an iconic moment in Met Gala history, showcasing Lady Gaga’s fearless creativity and commitment to pushing boundaries. While some found it over the top, others called it iconic.

Cara Delevingne

At the 2021 Met Gala, Cara Delevingne made a bold statement with her outfit, featuring a white vest emblazoned with the words ‘peg the patriarchy,’ designed by Dior. While the slogan was intended to challenge gender norms and promote gender equality, it sparked both praise and controversy. Some praised Delevingne for using her platform to highlight important social issues, while others found the phrase too provocative and offensive. In addition, Toronto-based sex educator Luna Matatas claimed that the phrase had originated by her, and called for proper recognition and credit for her work. The incident highlighted the importance of acknowledging the origins of social movements and the need for ethical and responsible use of language in fashion and popular culture.

Kim Kardashian

The 2022 Met Gala saw Kim Kardashian wearing an iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe, which sparked controversy and criticism from some people. They accused her of disrespecting the dress, which is considered a historic artefact and one of the most expensive dresses. Kardashian had to lose over seven kilos to fit into the dress, and the designer, Bob Mackie, later called lending the dress to her a “big mistake." Some people also criticized the fashion industry for prioritizing publicity over preserving cultural heritage and promoting sustainability.

Each year, the Met Gala follows a theme that attendees are expected to interpret with their fashion choices. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, in honour of the late fashion designer who died in 2019.

