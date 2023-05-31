A Look at the Trends Deepika Padukone Set With Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as the Film Completes 10 Years!

Deepika Padukone, unquestionably one of the most gorgeous women on the planet, astonished the audience with her geeky role as Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, one of the most popular films of all time.

Undoubtedly one of her most loved roles, young girls continue to be inspired by Deepika’s character Naina Talwar, who matures from a shy spectacled girl to a confident and accomplished woman as the hit celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Apart from inspiring women to come into their own, Deepika Padukone also set a few trends with her character in the film.

Here’s taking a look at these trends that truly made an impact with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

Making Spectacles Cool:

Deepika Padukone made spectacles cool again with her geeky look in the first half of the film. While most would shy away from sporting it, spectacles suddenly became a rage again after Deepika Padukone sported it in the film with confidence and self-assurance.

Cocktail Saree:

Who can forget Deepika’s electric blue saree from the blockbuster song ‘Batameez Dil’ . The superstar sported a flirty blue sari featured with a sequinned border in the same hue and a ruffled gold trimming, refuting any draping worries you may have about wearing a six-yard-staple at a cocktail party.

“Naina" Became a Favorite Name:

Deepika breathed so much life into her character, that ‘Naina’ not only is a character name well associated with her but also became popular with the masses. The name, thanks to the film, was associated with every girl-next-door.

Train look with Bunny:

Short Hair, spectacles, and the denim-on-dress combo became a massive trend after the film, which comes as no surprise since Deepika made a simple outfit look so fashionable