A Look At Who Wore What In The Met Ball Episode Of And Just Like That

The popular series And Just Like That is back and has been making noise all around. The Sex in the City reboot has created a fan base for itself and people are excited for Season 2. The first episode of the season aired on 22nd June and the season started uniquely- the characters are invited to ‘Met Ball’ a fictional incarnation of the famous fashion event Met Gala.

The characters can be seen in flamboyant and unique outfits around the theme- ‘Veiled Outfits’. The characters can all be seen in completely different types of outfits each carrying their personal style. The designers have done a great job with outfits and have the internet talking about it.

All four characters Charlotte, Lisa, Carrie and her date Seema, are seen flaunting their dresses despite the difficulties they face leading up to the event.

Let’s check each of their outfits: