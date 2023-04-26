A Pop of Pink: Malaika Arora's Latest Fashion Pick Deserves Your Attention

Malaika Arora made heads turn at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in a stunning pink outfit from designer Krisha Sunny Ramani’s latest collection. Sharing pictures of the ethereal ensemble on her Instagram, Malaika proved again that she is a true fashion icon, inspiring her followers to embrace bold and unique designs. Her latest look is definitely worth taking note of as it serves as a perfect inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.

Check out her pictures here–

Malaika looked stunning in a pink georgette skirt with geometric prints and a silver sequin border at the waist. She paired it with a light pink sequin-stripped bralette and layered it with a floral long shrug with pink sequin-strip cuffs near the wrists. Her entire look for the runway was styled by Who Wore What When.

Malaika Arora’s makeup and accessories were tastefully minimalistic to complement her glittering pink ensemble at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Her hair was styled in soft waves with front and middle curls, and she opted for small drop earrings and a few statement rings as her accessories. Makeup artist Meghna Butani kept her look natural yet glamorous with nude lipstick, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and gold eyeshadow.

Malaika Arora’s ethnic wardrobe has the trendiest styles. You will surely love this white saree look she donned a few weeks ago. Malaika Arora looked stunning in a feather and pearl cape saree from Mala and Kinnary’s collection. The white georgette saree featured intricate embellishments at the borders and a sleeveless sequin blouse with a plunging neckline. The outfit was elevated by the dramatic cape, made of white silk with thread embroidery and a turtleneck detail that drapes gracefully across her shoulders. Check it out here:

She added a stunning neckpiece made of pearls and statement earrings to further accessorise her ensemble. The actor kept her hair in a tidy bun with a middle part, leaving a few strands of hair around her face. The actress looked absolutely stunning with her flawless makeup, which included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara to enhance her lashes, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick that completed the overall look. She definitely achieved her fashion goals like a true diva.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s new look?

