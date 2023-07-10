A Popular Hotel In Singapore Makes 30,000 Dollars Approx By Selling A Particular Drink, Details Inside

The Singapore Sling cocktail is an extremely popular beverage and if you are someone who is an ardent foodie then it should definitely be on your bucket list. Ngiam Tong Boon the bartender of the popular luxury stay, Raffles Hotel invented this famous drink all the way back in 1915. Ever since the time of its inception, it garnered immense popularity and is the national drink of Singapore.

As per a report published by news.com.au, the Singapore Sling sells at a whopping price point of $SGD39 which comes to somewhere around USD $29. According to an estimation, the bar at the hotel regularly sells approximately 1000 glasses of the drink which means that they solely make $30,000 by selling just a particular drink.

For all those who are a fan of mixology, note that this drink is a fusion of Benedictine, gin, cherry liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, Cointreau, Angostura bitters and even grenadine. This drink has to be made meticulously and there is a level of perfection that is required in order to ace it.