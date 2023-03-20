A Rare Letter From Jane Austen To Sister Cassandra To Go On Public Display

Jane Austen is a literary icon and beloved author known for her six completed novels. In addition to her published works, her letters to her sister Cassandra are highly sought after by enthusiasts of English literature. These letters offer a valuable window into Austen’s life and thoughts, allowing readers to gain a deeper understanding of her works and the historical context in which they were created. Austen’s letters are particularly notable for their focus on the small details of daily life, providing a charming glimpse into the author’s world of family, friends, and domestic affairs. Now, a rare early letter penned by Austen to her sister will be put on display at her former home in Chawton, Hampshire, giving visitors an exciting opportunity to gain insight into the everyday life of this beloved literary figure.

Step back in time to 1798, when the celebrated author wrote a letter that would be cherished for centuries. Among around 160 surviving letters by Austen, this one is a rare gem and one of the earliest in existence. The letter found its way to Cheffins Auctioneers through the estate of a Cambridge resident, who acquired it over two decades ago. Penned from Austen’s family home in Steventon, the letter was addressed to her beloved sister Cassandra, who was staying with their elder brother, Edward Austen Knight, at Godmersham Park in Kent. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the personal life of one of the greatest writers of all time.

Consisting of four pages written on a single large folio sheet folded three times, the letter is described by Martin Millard, director of Cheffins, as “typical in its domestic style: it is lively, vivid, funny and a brilliant window into her personality", quotes the Guardian. The letter will be part of an exhibition that explores Austen’s relationship with her sister, and the display will begin on March 22.

The letter was penned by Jane Austen on the day after she returned from Kent, where she, along with her parents and sister Cassandra, had stayed for two months visiting Edward and his family. However, things were not entirely smooth upon their return, as their mother had fallen ill, leaving Austen in charge of the household. She humorously writes about her new responsibilities in the letter displaying a hint of self-importance. She boasts of having had the “dignity" of administering her mother’s Laudanum, carrying the keys to the wine and closet, and ordering in the kitchen twice since she started writing the letter. Austen also remarks that dinner was delicious, and the chicken was cooked to perfection, implying that she will not have to dismiss their servant, Nanny, for poor cooking skills.

Sense and Sensibility author also let her sister in on some local news and neighbourhood gossip, including that “Mrs Hall of Sherbourn was brought to bed yesterday of a dead child, some weeks before she expected, owing to a fright". Austen ends the sad anecdote with a humorous comment: “I suppose she happened unawares to look at her husband."

In addition to the news and gossip, the author also lets her sister in on some of the errands she has been on, such as buying Japanese ink and her plans to “begin operations on my hat, on which you know my principal hopes of happiness depend."

The letter provides an intimate glimpse into Austen’s daily life, her personality, and her relationship with her sister. Its inclusion in the exhibition at Austen’s former home offers visitors a unique opportunity to step into the world of one of England’s most beloved authors and to experience firsthand the wit, charm, and intelligence that have made her writing endure for over two centuries.

