A Reading Nook That You Can Call Yours

Are you looking to create your very own corner at home to help you relax and unwind? In today’s fast paced lives, taking out time in the morning to read the newspaper or unwinding with your kindle at night can seem like a luxury. But if you can create a reading corner for yourself, that you can define as your own, it will help you sit back and take a breath! It can be a corner of your house or an entire room but the important part is to make it unique and a space that reflects your personality.

Aashna Chaudhry, Partner, EDC Space shares some tips to help you get started to create your own space: