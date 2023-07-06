A Sneak Peek Into Deepika Padukone's Healthy Morning Routine

Mornings hold the power to shape our entire day, and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone understands this concept all too well. In a recent interview with Tweak India, she unveiled her morning routine, offering us a glimpse into her strategy for kick-starting each day on a positive note. Let’s delve into the details of her routine and see how we can draw inspiration from it to improve our day.

Phone Detox:

Deepika Padukone starts her day by resisting the temptation to check her phone as soon as she wakes up. She reveals, “I snooze my alarm for 5 minutes. I try not to scroll or get into my phone. My first thing is to sort of have some hot water in the morning or just some peace and quiet in the morning because morning time for me is very precious." Take inspiration from this by adopting a similar approach - instead of reaching for your phone first thing in the morning, take a few moments to be present at the moment and set your intentions for the day. Wholesome Breakfast:

Deepika believes in fueling her body with a nutritious breakfast that includes a balanced combination of proteins and carbohydrates. A wholesome breakfast provides sustained energy and keeps you feeling full throughout the morning. Follow her lead by opting for eggs, whole grains, fruits, or yoghurt to ensure you have a productive and energetic start to your day. Gentle Exercise:

For her morning exercise routine, Deepika prefers a gentle approach. She explains, “I’ll probably do a quick cardio and stretching session but nothing too sudden because I don’t believe in increasing your heart rate suddenly. Maybe a brisk walk or a jog, and then a few yoga stretches. Cat-camel, cat-cow, and just some spinal articulation. Neck, Shoulder, Mobility, spine, ankle set, and hip opener." Well, taking a brisk walk or starting with a light jog can be an excellent way to get your blood flowing without overwhelming your body.

Apart from a mindful morning routine, Deepika Padukone maintains strict discipline in her skincare practices too. Embracing the belief that ‘less is more,’ a philosophy inspired by her mother’s simple yet consistent approach, she prioritises hydration and sunscreen for her radiant skin. While she admits to not being diligent with cleansing in her younger days, she now understands its significance.

She further revealed two non-negotiable aspects that have contributed significantly to her radiant skin: makeup removal at night and applying sunscreen before stepping out.

These seemingly simple practices hold immense power in preserving the health and beauty of the skin. By embracing these habits and incorporating them into our daily routines, we can follow in Deepika’s footsteps to achieve a glowing and healthy complexion that stands the test of time.