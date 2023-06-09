A Tattoo And Junk Food Can Schedule You For A Hepatitis Checkup? Are You At Risk?

Hepatitis is the scientific term for inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis can produce symptoms such as fever, body aches, nausea, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, and jaundice.

“Hepatitis B, C, and D are transmitted through sharing of infected needles, unprotected sexual intercourse, or getting in contact with the blood of someone with the disease. Hence, any medical procedure must always be done at a registered practitioner/hospital. Also, avoid getting tattoos from unregistered vendors. Lastly, always use contraceptives during intercourse with a person of unknown status," says Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Getting tattoos from unregistered vendors is a risk factor for hepatitis B C and D. Tattoo involves puncturing the skin and injecting pigment under the skin with needles. “If the needles are not sterile and the tattoo pigment is being reused, there are chances of them being infected with the hepatitis virus which can get transmitted to the person getting tattooed. Hence, do ensure that the needles being used are sterile, the pigment being used is fresh, the tattoo parlour is registered and the tattoo artist is wearing gloves," adds Dr Tayal.

Junk food and food from roadside vendors may not be handled hygienically and may contain lots of bacteria and viruses which can cause dysentery, hepatitis, and typhoid. Dr Tayal states, “Junk food also contains a lot of trans fat which causes inflammation of the liver resulting in fatty liver. Fatty liver is a lifestyle disorder that impacts the liver and overall health and immunity."

Some lifestyle measures that a person has to always follow are:

-Avoid unprotected sexual intercourse with a person of unknown medical status