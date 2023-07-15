A World of Flavour: Exploring the Different Types of Tea

All of us like our tea to be hot! Whether you prefer the masala chai or the famous Darjeeling tea, a hot cup of chai is a must in every Indian household. And constant memes on this beverage are proof.

Let’s embark on a flavorful journey and explore various types of tea and their unique characteristics. If you are just into the desi doodh wali chai, widen your palette with the delicate green teas, robust black teas and aromatic herbal infusions.

Rajeev Baid, CEO & MD of Chai Chun, says, “Tea is a beloved and widely consumed beverage worldwide, with a deep-rooted history. This delightful drink offers a diverse array of exquisite flavours and varieties, including India’s renowned Darjeeling Tea, Assam Tea, Kangra Tea, and Nilgiri Tea. India stands out for its unique tea preparation methods, resulting in captivating tastes and aromas across different regions. Additionally, Kashmir offers Noon Chai and Kashmiri Kahwa, while Ladakh is famous for its Butter tea. Adding to the tapestry of flavours is the well-known Masala chai, infused with aromatic spices.

Baid explains the lure of different teas for the Indian masses:

The world-famous Darjeeling Tea, grown in the misty mountains of West Bengal, is celebrated for its exquisite muscatel flavour and delicate aroma.

Kangra Tea from the picturesque hills of Himachal Pradesh captures the essence of the Himalayas, with its gentle and mellow character. The lush tea gardens of Assam yield robust, full-bodied teas that carry the strength and vitality of the region. And of course, the pristine Nilgiri region, nestled in the Western Ghats, produces teas with a delightful balance of briskness and floral notes.

India’s tea heritage extends beyond these well-known varieties. In the enchanting region of Kashmir, Noon Chai, also known as “Sheer Chai," entices with its pink hue and a distinct blend of green tea, milk, salt, and baking soda, creating a unique and savoury taste. Kashmiri Kahwa, infused with saffron, cardamom, and almonds, offers a delightful and aromatic experience that reflects the opulence of the region.

Meanwhile, Ladakh’s Butter tea, or “Gur Gur Chai," prepared with yak butter and strong black tea, provides nourishment and warmth in the high-altitude landscapes.