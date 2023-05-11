Aaj Ka Panchang, May 11, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 11, 2023: As per the Hindu calendar month of Magha, this Thursday’s Panchang will showcase the Shashthi and Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Krishna Shashthi and Krishna Saptami are both regarded as propitious for various activities and are therefore included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way and gain valuable insights for a hassle-free day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 11

The sunrise is predicted to occur at 5:33 AM and the sunset is expected to happen at 7:02 PM. The moon will rise at 12:54 AM on May 12 and set at 12:29 AM.

RASHI AND NAKSHATRA DETAILS FOR MAY 11

The moon sign is believed to be in Makara Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Mesha Rashi. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra lasts up to 2:37 PM while the Shravana Nakshatra will be observed till 1:50 AM on MAY 12.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 11

According to Drik Panchang, there are several auspicious timings for muhurats. The Brahma Muhurta is set to take place from 4:09 AM to 4:51 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is expected to occur from 7:01 PM to 7:22 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:33 PM to 3:26 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat is scheduled between 7:02 PM and 8:05 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 11

It is essential to be mindful of specific timeframes, especially concerning Rahu Kalam, which is believed to be an inauspicious time and occurs from 1:59 PM to 3:40 PM. Another period to take note of is Gulikai Kalam, which happens between 8:55 AM and 10:37 AM. The Dur Muhurtam is significant from 10:03 AM to 10:57 AM and then, it takes place between 3:26 PM and 4:20 PM.