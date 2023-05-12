Aaj Ka Panchang, May 12, 2023: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 12, 2023: This Friday’s Panchang will mark the Saptami Tithi and the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. Krishna Saptami is considered highly auspicious for various activities and is therefore included in the list of shubh muhurat timings. On the other hand, Krishna Ashtami is also said to be a good time to perform activities that might bring luck to you.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees will observe two religious festivals namely, Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami on this day. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings to overcome all the obstacles coming your way throughout the day and know how the day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 12

The sunrise is expected to take place at 5:33 AM while the timing for sunset is stated as 7:03 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 1:36 AM on May 13 and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 11:37 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 12

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect up to 9:06 AM and after that, Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be observed till 1:03 PM, post it Dhanishtha Nakshatra will occur. The Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi up to 12:18 AM on May 13 and then it will be seen in Kumbha Rashi. On the other hand, the Sun will be observed in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 12

The Brahma Muhurta will be considered auspicious from 4:08 AM to 4:50 AM, the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, whereas the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur between 7:01 PM and 7:23 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be observed from 2:33 PM to 3:27 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will prevail between 7:03 PM and 8:06 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 12

The Rahu Kalam is considered inauspicious during the time frame of 10:36 AM to 12:18 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat is expected to occur between 7:14 AM and 8:55 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 3:40 PM to 5:22 PM while the Baana muhurat will take place in Roga up to 9:23 AM on May 12.