Aaliyah Kashyap To Donne a White Anita Dongre Lehenga on Her Engagement Day

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is going through an incredible period in her life right now. During a romantic getaway to Bali, Indonesia, her longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, just proposed to her. Millions of people were spellbound by the beautiful photos of their proposal. Currently, the couple is enthusiastically getting ready for their engagement ceremony, which will take place in Mumbai in accordance with traditional rituals. Aaliyah just posted a video on her YouTube channel detailing the clothing challenges she’s been going through in preparation for her wedding day.

Aaliyah Kashyap published a vlog on July 6, 2023, in which she and Shane Gregoire shop for their engagement attire. The choice of renowned designer Anita Dongre for their special day was made public by them on their YT channel. Aaliyah may be seen in the video trying on beautiful lehengas with detailed embroidery. She did not reveal her chosen dress, but she did say that she will wear a white lehenga to her engagement. “I am not showing it in the vlog, you will see it on the day. But I think the white one", she mentioned.

For those who don’t know, on May 20, 2023, Aaliyah posted a number of images on her Instagram account flaunting her romantic proposal. The pictures showed the happy moments between the couple and Aaliyah’s stunning diamond engagement ring. She was chic in the photographs while donning a midi dress with ruffled sleeves and various patterns.