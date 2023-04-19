Aaron Carter's Death: How Abuse Of Anti-Anxiety Pills Can Lead To Loss Of Life

American Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub as a result of sedatives he had consumed and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled.

Sheriff’s deputies had been the last people to see Carter alive when they visited his house at 2 a.m. on November 4. They had arrived for a welfare check after he had been seen and heard “huffing" an inhalant on an Instagram live video, reports AP.

Anti-anxiety medications have numerous side effects. Some which are even life threatening:

Case mental disruption: These pills alter your mind. Many people around the world use them to improve their sleep patterns. They are also used to and relieve anxiety. But with regular usage these drugs impact your brain and induce mood swings. A 2017 study found that long-term users suffered from memory loss, lack of concentration, and difficulty processing new information. They are addictive: Other that inducing aggressive behavior frequent use of these drugs increases the risk of addiction. It is therefore recommended to use them under supervision. A New England Journal of Medicine study said that nearly 50 percent of people who use benzos longer than one month become dependent on them. Cause harmful withdrawal symptoms: Abrupt discontinuation of these drugs can result in withdrawal symptoms that range from uncomfortable to life-threatening. Harmful side effects may include panic attacks, anxiety, depression, and seizures. It has been observed that many in America combine it with opioids for a better high. Because opioids and benzos are both sedatives that can suppress breathing, mixing these drugs can have lethal consequences.

It was recently revealed that Aaron Carter’s estate is going on the market as well. The bathroom where the singer died is currently undergoing renovations. The reports quote his housekeeper discovering his body submerged in his bathtub.

Carter is the younger brother of the popular Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. Aged 34, he was found submerged in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5. This was revealed in the recent autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

