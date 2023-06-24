Abhudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale: The Brains Behind Slayy Point's Hilarious Videos

Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale, are well-known Indian YouTubers and Instagram influencers, they gained popularity through their YouTube channel called Slayy Point. They are renowned for creating diverse content, including roast videos, gaming videos, reaction videos, and vlogs. In addition to the Slayy Point channel, they actively manages two other channels, consistently creating content for their audience.

Question 1: How did you start your channel?

Answer: Having been friends for over a decade, our YouTube journey began in 2016 after completing our 12th standard when we decided to venture into the world of YouTube. Initially, it was a mere pursuit of fun, never anticipating the profound impact it would have on our lives. Without any specific agenda, our primary focus was to connect with people and create enjoyable content. Little did we know that this spontaneous decision would turn into a transformative experience.

Question 2: What all struggles did you face to become creators?

Answer: Simultaneously commencing our YouTube channel and embarking on our bachelor’s degree journey posed a unique challenge. Balancing the demands of creating consistent content while staying focused on our studies required diligent effort. However, we embraced the task wholeheartedly, recognizing the importance of maintaining both our educational pursuits and our commitment to producing quality videos. This delicate balance pushed us to develop strong time management skills and a relentless dedication to our passions.

Question 3: How do they decide what content they should create

Answer: We’ve never had a specific thing that we wanted to do, even our viral memes were just something that just happened to connect with the audience. Rather than adhering to a rigid process, we draw inspiration from the feedback we receive on our videos, allowing us to tap into the pulse of what our viewers desire. This dynamic interaction with our audience serves as a constant source of inspiration, shaping our content to reflect real-life experiences and meaningful narratives.

Question 4: How did they manage to collaborate with Netflix for Now Memeing

Answer: Netflix approached us with an exciting proposition - to create a platform that celebrates and fosters a vibrant meme culture centred around Netflix shows and the online habits of streaming enthusiasts. They recognized our unique ability to make memes relatable and easily accessible, which they believed would drive more views and help establish their brand as an integral part of everyday life. While the initial idea originated from Netflix, the execution was a collaborative effort, combining their expertise with our creative flair.

Working together on this venture was an absolute delight, and our partnership exceeded expectations. The success of our collaboration led to a renewal for a second season, highlighting the shared passion and dedication we both brought to the table. Not only did Netflix support us in our creative endeavours, but it also played a pivotal role in connecting us with legendary actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who enthusiastically joined us in our videos for Netflix.

Question 5: What sets them apart from other creators

Answer: Our unique selling proposition (USP) lies in our deep connection with our audience. Our content is characterized by its consistency, authenticity, and relatability, aiming to resonate with a diverse range of individuals.

Question 6: Slayy Points views on the importance of Mental health for creators

As creators, it’s crucial for us to embrace the idea of taking breaks and recognize the importance of filtering user comments and feedback effectively. While numbers and growth may hold significance, we must never lose sight of the genuine joy we find in the creative process that initially inspired us to embark on this journey.