Abortion Pills: Know Side-effects And Risks Involved

In India, abortion is legally permissible up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. In an interview with News 18, Senior Gynecologist from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Sakshi Nair, told News18 that according to the Government of India guidelines, women have the option to safely use abortion pills during the initial 9 weeks of pregnancy to terminate it. However, she stated that it was strongly recommended to consult doctors for medical advice and guidance in order to ensure a safe and appropriate abortion procedure.

Although medical professionals supervise abortions in the later stages of pregnancy, women often opt for abortion pills to maintain privacy during the early stages of pregnancy. However, it is important to consider the safety and appropriateness of purchasing and using abortion pills available in the market.

Advertisement

Ectopic pregnancy poses a significant risk

Dr Nair advises that it is crucial to seek medical supervision when considering pregnancy termination. Doctors perform an ultrasound to determine the pregnancy’s location, primarily checking for signs of an ectopic pregnancy. If the ultrasound reveals an ectopic pregnancy, administering abortion pills is not recommended. In such cases, taking pills can lead to the accumulation of blood in the entire uterus, resulting in continuous bleeding and posing a dangerous situation that requires emergency surgery.

Risk of taking the abortion pill

According to Dr Nair, there is no inherent problem with using abortion pills like the MTP kit to terminate a pregnancy. While there may be minor side effects associated with their use, in some cases, they can lead to significant complications requiring emergency surgery within a short period of time. Failure to undergo surgery can have fatal consequences.

Dr Nair explains that in certain instances, the embryo remains in the fallopian tube, known as an ectopic pregnancy, where the child implants in the tube rather than the uterus. If an abortion pill is taken in the presence of an ectopic pregnancy, it can result in excessive bleeding, causing the tissue expelled during the bleeding to tear the fallopian tube’s wall. This can lead to the rupture of the fallopian tube, resulting in severe pain and increased bleeding.

Some side effects of taking the abortion pill

If the pregnancy is located in the uterus, it is feasible to undergo an abortion using the MTP kit; however, there may be minor side effects. Taking the MTP kit can lead to abdominal pain due to bleeding from the uterine wall, accompanied by stomach cramps. Additionally, individuals may experience digestive issues such as diarrhoea, as well as back pain, dizziness, headaches, nausea, and vomiting. In the event that you have self-administered the MTP kit and are experiencing severe pain along with excessive and uncontrollable bleeding, it is crucial to seek immediate medical attention.