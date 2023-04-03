Ace the Summer of 2023 With A Sunkissed Makeup Look

Summer is the time to keep it cool as the temperatures skyrocket. It becomes important to choose the makeup that is light on your skin and makes your face look glowy and radiant. The season calls for you to experiment with powder or gel-based formulas to tackle sweating and prevent breakouts. You can opt for brighter hues for the eyes and lips, go heavy with the bronzer and keep the foundation to minimal. Bring forward your A-game with your makeup while you step out with your gang, go out for a date, or rush off to your office/college.

Here are a few makeup ideas that you can choose from-

Heavy Bronzer

Summer is the time for a no-makeup makeup look. But, if you want to add some glam factor, apply generous amounts of bronzer on the high points of your face. The rusty shade will brighten up your face and offer a sultry look that is apt for a date night. Low-key neon

You can let your eyes pop with glitz and colour and opt for minimal makeup on the face. Spruce up your traditional winged eyeliner by adding a dash of neon pigment to the inner corners. Or you can just switch your regular black pigment with a bright hue. Sparkle

To give your skin a fresh yet glowy look, with a sun-kissed effect, you can consider adding a dash of highlighter. Dust it on your cheekbones, cupid bow, eyelids and nose tip to look glam. For a more defined look, use a liquid formula and dab it on your collar bones and brow bones for the ultimate glow. Brushed out brow

Embrace the fluff, and ease on your tweezers when it comes to rocking natural yet defined eyebrows. Apply sunscreen generously on your skin, followed by a dash of lip gloss, and finally, brush out your brows to volumize their actual shape. To hold the shape, you can choose to apply aloe vera gel. Glossy lips

Summers are all about adding a sun-kissed vibe to your look. And what better way than choosing lip colours in the lighter coral palette followed by lip gloss? This gives the lips a much-hydrated look and the subtle pop of colour makes your face look bright.

