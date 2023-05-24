Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals With These 4 Swimming Strokes

Tired of gyms? When the scorching summer heat dampens your enthusiasm for traditional workouts, swimming emerges as a refreshing and effective alternative. Amidst the hot and humid conditions, the thought of running on a treadmill or engaging in intense weight training can be daunting. Even morning walks can feel draining. However, your desire to maintain a fit body doesn’t have to wane. Embrace swimming as a fantastic option to shed pounds while staying cool and active throughout these sweltering months. Here are a few invigorating swimming styles to dive into:

Butterfly stroke

The butterfly stroke is typically regarded as the best stroke for reducing body fat and building muscle. Though challenging to learn, it may be quite beneficial for your body, especially your arms, chest, shoulders, and back muscles. It can also tire you out quickly as it requires one to use their muscle strength.

How to perform: Start with your hands together and arms extended in front of you. Submerge your face in the water and push forward across the water’s surface. Keep your hands and feet together, maintaining a streamlined position.

Coordinate the movement of your head, pushing it forward and up, while moving it up and down through your shoulders and chest.

Freestyle or Front crawl

The fastest and most popular stroke, the front crawl, primarily works your core, hips, shoulders, back, and legs. It is efficient at burning calories due to its quick pace.

How to perform: Keep your face in the water, eyes directed downward and slightly forward. Maintain a stretched-out body position, with your head turning to the side for breathing. Alternate continuous leg kicks. Use a palm-down hand to grasp the water, accelerating through the hips to create an S-shaped motion

Backstrokes

It is the best swimming stroke for people who struggle to breathe while swimming or who aren’t too comfortable submerging their faces. It works the main muscles in your arms and legs, strengthen the ones in your core, and increases hip flexibility.

How to perform: Keep your head and arms in a horizontal line. Kick your arms and legs while lying on your back, propelling yourself forward. Face upward with your eyes directed toward the ceiling. Create an S-shaped pattern with your arms as they drag through the water, palms facing down at the hip.

Breaststroke

Breaststroke is a slower, more gentle technique that works the entire body. It is typically preferred by novices and people with less experience. While performing this stroke, you work on your chest, arms, thighs, back, and legs.

How to perform: Start by reclining face down in the water. Extend your arms in front of you and position your legs behind you. Rotate your ankles outward and simultaneously tuck them into your shins, raising your heels up to your butt.

Push your legs outward, keeping them straight back and ankles angled up.

Sweep your arms forward, keeping your elbows straight.