Acne Problem: Why Do They Happen And How To Treat Them?

All of us are afraid of scarring caused by acne. It happens as a result of popping pimples that occurs because of excess oil production, bacteria, and inflammation. Inflammation is a result of our pigment-producing cells becoming overactive. Once you pop them they leave behind not just a scar but dark spots too.

While hyperpigmentation isn’t permanent, it can be uncomfortable. Although most breakouts heal on their own without leaving a significant mark, there are others that leave a more noticeable scar behind.

Non-inflammatory acne

Whiteheads and blackheads are considered to be non-inflammatory in nature. They do not cause breakouts and are not severe in nature.

Whiteheads: Medically whiteheads are called closed comedones. They are small spots or bumps that typically do not cause scarring. The skin around a whitehead may appear tight or wrinkled, especially when the whitehead is large or especially raised.

Blackheads: Blackheads or open comedones, look small and dark-colored bumps. Usually, the skin around a blackhead appears normal, while the center of the blackhead is darker. Blackheads are whiteheads that have opened and widened due to being exposed to air.

These problems can be easily treated with over-the-counter medications and facewashes. Choose products that contain benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and azelaic acid.

Inflammatory acne

Papules: An acne papule is an inflamed blemish. It is also known as a pimple or zit. It appears as a red bump which is slightly raised. An acne papule often turns into a pimple filled with white or yellow pus. It is only at this point that a zit can be popped. Trying to pop a papule won’t work and will likely only cause it to worsen and scar.

Pimples: Pimples are circular bumps filled with whitish or yellowish pus. They can be painful at times and can make you pop them. The pus is typically a combination of immune cells and bacterial cells collected in the blocked pore.

Types of acne stages

Mild acne: At this stage, a person will mostly have blackheads and whiteheads. The total number of lesions is typically under 30. Moderate acne: In moderate acne a person has higher number of blackheads and whiteheads. The total number of lesions is typically between 30–125. Severe acne: Here, pimples are large and painful. A person may also have acne scarring. The total number of lesions is typically over 125.

(These details are as per medicalnewstoday.com)

