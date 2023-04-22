Actor Bhuvan Arora Is Taking His Style Game a Notch Higher With His Effortlessly Suave Fits!

Currently lounging in the glory of the recently released series Farzi, the actor has become a notable talent in the entertainment industry. Leaving an impact that not many artists have been able to make in today’s expeditious lifestyle, he has also left us awe-struck with not only his multifaceted acting skills but also his style statements. Having captivated the attention of audiences on screen, he’s on top of his game off-screen too. Serving suave looks in Europe and raising the bar for all the fashion boys out there, here are some of our favorites that you can’t miss!

Advertisement

NORMCORE BUT MAKE IT GRAMMABLE

Serving a look that can never go wrong. A fleece striped jacket paired with wide leg denim cargos. It’s truly impressive how Bhuvan can play with a look so comfortable and blend it effortlessly with the ambience. Makes you want to see more of his style, doesn’t it?

MAKE IT SNOW

Advertisement

Man knows the power of a great turtle neck sweater. A wardrobe classic & a fashion statement. Setting style cues for us in this mustard cable knit sweater with denims and white sneakers, we’re never going to go wrong with this look! The way he carries himself in eclectic looks, he shows us he can just pull a statement in casual looks too.

THE ONE WITH BHUVAN’S BAG

Of course man-bags are back ever since it was popularized in ‘99 by Joey, on the show Friends. Hand-bags have re-written the accessory game for men ever since. It is not always that a man can pull off an androgynous style, but he does it just right. Yet again proving that his style is as versatile as his acting!

NOTHING SAYS “ MEANT TO BE" LIKE COORDINATING OUTFITS

Always saving the best for the last, aren’t we?The couple is SLAYING contrasting casuals, making us want a bae and play dress up! While he wears his denim cargos with classic evergreen turtleneck and a leather jacket, his beloved perfectly complements him with a contrasting look wearing a white turtleneck, neon green wide leg pants and accessorizing it with a green beanie. The best things in life come in pairs!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here