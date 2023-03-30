Actress Chitrangda Singh Looks Dreamy In This Pastel Feather Gown, Take A Look

Chitrangda Singh, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight, recently graced the red carpet at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards 2023. The actress looked gorgeous in a feathered gown. The actress opted for a pastel outfit for the awards night. The chic dress was curated by fashion designer Gretel Z. The ensemble featured a figure-hugging number with a feathery fall and a deep plunging neckline with an embellished bodice.

Take a look at her red carpet look–

Further, Chitrangda accessorised the gown with layered silver necklaces and statement rings. She polished her look with kohl-laden eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour. She completed her look with her hair left open with a centre part and waves at the end.

Chitrangda Singh is keeping her fans on their toes with her upcoming mystery thriller, Gaslight. Chitrangda is currently on a promotional spree and seems to be in the mood to raise the fashion bar. Chitrangda appears motivated to raise the bar for fashion. Recently, she posted a series of pictures in a semi-formal outfit with the caption, “Gaslight promotions."

In the photos, Chitrangda is wearing an asymmetrical high-rise skirt with a side slit and a mauve pink bralette with a plunging neckline and lace border. On the left side of the skirt, there was a layering detail. The three-piece outfit was designed by Sonal Verma and included a long blazer that complemented the hues and colours of the skirt. The actress enhanced her look with white stilettos. Chitrangda used sharp highlights to keep her complexion rosy and matte and mauve lip colour to go with the outfit.

In yet another promotional event, Chitrangda wowed the crowd as she donned a bright purple gown. Chitrangda served as the inspiration for the clothing line Rae, wearing a satin outfit with one shoulder. Along with a thigh-high slit, the outfit also had a cut-out feature at the waist, accentuating her curves perfectly. The actress complemented her ensemble with a pair of nude high heels. She kept her accessories to a minimum and slayed in her matte nude look.

Gaslight will release on Disney+Hotstar this weekend. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

