Actress Poorna Jagannathan Shines In A Gaurav Gupta Couture At Never Have I Ever 4’s Premiere

Poorna Jagannathan is a well-known actress known for her performance in Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever. She is praised for her distinctive fashion choices that have some extra oomph, and frequently chooses Indian designers for her looks as a tribute to her ancestry. The actress wore an outfit created by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta for the premiere of the last season of Never Have I Ever. Poorna indeed looked mesmerising in the luxurious outfit.

This particular Gaurav Gupta ensemble was a recreation of a piece from the company’s ‘Shunya’ collection, which was reportedly on display at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023. This distinctive attire had an asymmetrical skirt and a crop top with a mock collar. It featured a long, flowy train made of opulent, smokey black fabric and a large, one-sided sleeve. The bodice and waist also incorporated his distinctive structural components.

The actress accessorised this monochromatic outfit with long chevron diamond earrings by jewellery designer Ila Sodhani and an emerald ring by Amrapali Jewels, which provided the outfit’s lone splash of colour with its vivid green tint. For her makeup, she went for a sharp look, which included thickly kohled and defined eyes, a bronzed complexion, and a nude lip colour. The highlight of this appearance was the baby fringe and a sleek hair updo, which gave her more edge.

The cast of the Netflix teenage drama Never Have I Ever gathered for a premiere party in Los Angeles on June 1 ahead of the eagerly anticipated June 8 release. Apart from Poorna Jagannathan, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, and other members of the ensemble cast were present at the event.

Recently, at another event associated with the series, Poorna Jagannathan showed up in a semi-formal outfit from the shelves of Brunello Cucinelli. The three-piece outfit consisted of a white collared shirt layered with a matching cropped blazer. It featured lapel collars and a black front button. The shirt was carefully tucked into a sequin-stripped, straight-fit skirt. The sleek black tie added charm to the outfit.