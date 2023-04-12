Actress Sanjana Sanghi Exudes Subtly And Grace In Her All Black Outfit

Sanjana Sanghi is a true Gen-Z fashion icon. Her chic style and personality resonate well with the new generation of fashion enthusiasts, and no doubt the actress aces all look fabulous. Be it trendy ethnic wear or stunning red-carpet outfits, Sanjana slays it all. We are enamoured with the actress’s style after she recently uploaded a series of images of herself rocking an all-black outfit. Sanjana’s latest photoshoot is evidence that the actress can successfully combine comfort and style to create effortlessly stylish appearances.

Sanjana Sanghi picked her outfit of the day from the shelves of fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She chose a dramatic black blouse with black detailing and sequin accents and a plunging neckline, Sanjana looked amazing in the top, which featured a backless design and corset fit. Sanjana completed her ensemble by pairing her top with a pair of black pants and accessorising with silver anklets, finger rings, ear studs, and bracelets from the Darshana Sanjanaa Jewellery brand.

Sanjana complemented her look for the day with a pair of black stilettos. Sanjana wore her hair neatly pulled back into a ponytail with flowing curls. The Dil Bechara actress looked stunning in a nude lip colour, nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, and contoured cheekbones.

Recently, Sanjana Sanghi was awarded with the Millennial Star on The Rise honour at the Iconic Gold Awards 2023. The actress looked ravishing in a floral print co-ord suit for the event.

She chose her outfit for the awards night from the racks of designer Varun Bahl. The outfit featured a bralette top, flared pants, and a blazer. The entire ensemble was set in the same floral motif print. The blazer was a highlight with the 3D flower designs on the shoulder. She further polished her look with sharp golden nail extensions and kept her hair open in soft curls. For her make-up, she went with a dewy base, drawn eyebrows, mascara, shimmery highlights on the cheeks and neck, and a glossy pink lip shade.

Sanjana Sanghi Rose to fame with her roles in Rockstar and Dil Bechara. Recently, the actress wrapped up the shoot for her new project, alongside Pankaj Tripathi.

