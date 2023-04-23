Add a Splash of Color to Your Summer Wardrobe: Must-Have Hues for the Season

Summer is here and it’s the perfect time to add some pops of color to your closet! Indian women have always known how to rock bright colors and bold prints, and this season is no different. Adding a splash of color to your ensemble can help you feel confident and ready to take on whatever the day throws at you. With a range of denims, athleisure and other clothing options from the house of Spykar, it’s easier than ever to add a touch of colorful fun to your wardrobe.

Bold Denim Shorts

Denim shorts are a classic summer staple. If you are fond of bright hues, bold denim shorts come in a variety of colors like coral, mustard and green, ensuring you’ll be the center of attention wherever you go. Pair them with a basic white tee and sneakers for a relaxed yet chic look. Pastel Tops

Pastel colors are perfect for summer. A range of tops in colors like lavender, mint and baby blue will bring a touch of sweetness to your look. These versatile tops are perfect for layering with your favorite jacket or wearing as a standalone statement piece. Crop Tops

Crop top is one trend that shows no sign of slowing down. Crop tops are perfect for a night out with your girls or an afternoon luncheon with parents. Pair these bright crop tops with high-waist jeans and heels for a chic-and-sassy look. Colorful Athleisure

Athleisure is the perfect choice for a busy summer day. These amazing and colorful athleisure tops and pants can transition from your workout to running errands or meeting friends. Wear these fun, colorful pieces to workout, to the mall, or even the office. Bright Dresses

A bright-coloured dress is a summer must-have for Indian women. Stunning dresses in bright hues that are perfect for any occasion. Choose from solid-coloured dresses or bold prints and patterns for a statement-making look. High Waist Jeans with Embroidery

No list of summer wardrobe essentials is complete without high-waist jeans, and Spykar has a range of high-waist jeans with embroidery that are perfect for a fun summer day out or even a formal event. Choose from bright-hued embroidery or subtler designs, whatever suits your mood.

From bold prints to neon crop tops, there are so many options to choose from. So go ahead and experiment with bright colors, bold prints, and fun embroidery — you’re sure to stand out in a crowd!

