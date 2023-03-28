Adhuna Akhtar's Hair Trend Forecast: Fringes Are Back And They're Bigger Than Ever

Adhuna Akhtar is a well-known hairstylist and entrepreneur based in India. She is known for revolutionizing the Indian hair industry and has been recognized for her exceptional talent and creativity.

Akhtar started her career as a hairstylist in the early 1990s and quickly gained popularity for her unique approach to hair styling. Her work was featured in several fashion shows and magazines, which helped her gain recognition in the industry.

In 2001, Akhtar co-founded BBLUNT, a chain of salons that offered cutting-edge hairstyling services. Under her leadership, BBLUNT became one of the most popular salon chains in India, with several branches across the country. The salon also launched its own line of hair care products, which became extremely popular among consumers.

Apart from her work as a hairstylist and entrepreneur, Akhtar is also known for her philanthropic activities. She has been associated with several charitable organizations that work towards the betterment of society. Akhtar is particularly passionate about promoting education and has worked with several NGOs that focus on providing education to underprivileged children.

Akhtar’s work has been recognized by several awards and accolades. She has been featured in several magazines and has also been a judge on several television shows related to hair styling. In a candid conversation, she tells us about the upcoming trends to watch out for in the haircare space.

What are some of the runway hairstyles to expect this season of the fashion week?

Fringes are going to dominate as there is a huge influence from the 70s. The beautiful thing about fringes is that it’s not a massive commitment. In a place like India where people like to wear their hair long, I think experimenting with some piece of hair that is shorter and around the face can give you a little bit of insight as to how you might feel with a different haircut.

What do you think will be the hair color trends for this year?

Sticking to colors that will suit one’s skin tone and everyday wardrobe theme will be the mindset of people while choosing a hair color. Opting for hair colors that are in the same shade range as your natural hair color but with a little lighter or darker undertone will be the trick.

Can you mention your favorite hair tool to use and why?

I love hairstyling tools that are multi-functional so that I can create various looks without the stress of carrying around multiple hairstyling tools. My favourite is the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler because it is innovative and multi-functional with the ability to give sleek, dreamy and picture-perfect hairstyles, all while preserving hair health. It dries, shapes and curls, and can also be used to hide those annoying flyaways. And, the creativity is endless thanks to this hairstyling tool.

Which 5 products will you recommend for everyday styling?

One should use a good serum that will protect the hair from heat damage, humidity, pollution and dryness. Go for tools that have intelligent heat control to further reduce heat damage. The Dyson Corrale hair straightener and the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler both have built-in intelligent heat control that helps minimize extreme heat damage. Always use a hair mousse and heat protectant before styling your hair.

Can you talk about a bit on your collaboration with Dyson and Arpita Mehta for this year?

It was an immense pleasure to collaborate with Dyson for Arpita Mehta’s spring -summer 2023 showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week. Arpita’s idea of creating a holiday inspired line that celebrates easy, breezy looks in terms of both clothes and hair was fantastic and I really got on board with her thought process. Her concept for the Summer line revolved around independent women going on a holiday and bringing out their individuality which we showcased through a relaxed and easy aesthetic. Working with Dyson at backstage gave me the opportunity to have some fun while creating hairstyles that are not only easy to wear on stage but also easy for anyone to re-create back home with one of the Dyson Haircare tools.

Can you share few tips on how to take care of hair this summer?

Summers call for dealing with issues like sweat, humidity, unstable external heat and more which can be super damaging to the tresses. One should aim to maintain a good cleaning and conditioning routine which contains moisture rich products to quench the thirst of your locks. Opt for hairstyles that do not require the use of extreme heat laden hair tools like flat irons. Switch to using hairstyling tools that have intelligent heat control that protects from heat damage.

